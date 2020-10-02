x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

oscars

WATCH: Idina Menzel performs with 9 other Elsas for Oscars 'Frozen' performance

The Oscars brought together the world's Elsas for the first time at the Academy Awards.

It was an international affair at the Oscars for Idina Menzel's performance of "Frozen II's" "Into The Unknown." 

Menzel was joined by nine other women who voice Elsa in various non-English languages in the Disney film. .

Joining Menzel include Willemijn Verkaik (voice of Elsa on the film's Germany release), Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand). 

This year's Oscars will feature performances of each of the nominees for best original song, including "Into the Unknown." 

Actor Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise, introduced the performance and even dropped a joke referencing John Travola's legendary failure pronouncing Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars. 

"But as a dad to two girls and the American Olaf, the iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelled, is our Elsa," Gad said.  

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Idina Menzel, center, performs with international voice actresses that play Elsa in the movie "Frozen II" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The group sang alongside Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, from the song's original track. 

RELATED: 'For Vanessa and the family, peace and love' | Spike Lee's suit honors Kobe at Oscars

RELATED: Billy Porter shines in 24k gold feathers at Oscars red carpet

The Associated Press Contributed to this report. 

PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2020 Oscars

1 / 45
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)