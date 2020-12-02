Jane Fonda wears recycled dress to Oscars after swearing off shopping

Fonda vowed never to buy new clothes during a climate change protest in D.C.

During a November climate change protest, actress Jane Fonda announced she would no longer buy any new clothes. Fonda stuck to her word at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards by recycling a dress she wore in 2014 to the Cannes Film Festival.

Fonda was the last presenter of the night. The actress wore a red Ellie Saab dress as she presented the award for Best Picture to Bong Joon Ho's' "Parasite." The film made history as the first film not in the English language to win Best Picture.

On Instagram, Fonda gave a shout out to Pomatello jewelry. She chose to pair the brand's jewelry with her dress because "it only uses responsible, ethically harvested gold and sustainable diamonds."

Fonda held a series of protests in D.C called "Fire Drill Fridays" for several months. The protests started in the fall of 2019. Best Actor award recipient Joaquin Phoenix joined her for the last protest in D.C. on January 10. The actress has since moved back to California to film "Grace and Frankie," but said protests would continue to happen across the country.

Fonda, along with several other high profile celebrities including "Law and Order" actor Sam Waterston and "The Good Place" star Ted Danson have been arrested several times during the protests.

In a November protest, Fonda vowed she would never purchase another article of clothing.

“So, you see this coat?” Fonda said to the crowd, gesturing at the red coat she was wearing. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.” She said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg inspired her decision.