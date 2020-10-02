Janelle Monae drops 'Oscars so White' call-out in Oscar's opening medley

Monae also gave a shout out to all the women who directed films this year. No women were nominated for a directing award.

Janelle Monae's musical tribute to this year's Oscar nominees contained a jab at the lack of diversity among the group.

Monae started off the show donning a red sweater like Mister Rogers wore in a nod to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” She walked into the audience and serenaded the film's star, Tom Hanks, and other nominees.

She shifted into an upbeat number with several dancers wearing attire honoring other nominees. Monae shed the sweater as she sang and danced.

"It's time to come alive," she sang. "because the Oscars is so white!"

Later in the performance, Monae also wished the audience a happy Black History Month and gave a shout out all the women who directed films this year. No women were nominated for the directing category, including Greta Gerwig. Many felt Gerwig, who directed "Little Women," was snubbed.

"Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room," Monae said. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films. And I'm so proud to stand here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month!"

Monae was joined on stage by Billy Porter, who hosted the red carpet earlier in the night in a 24-karat gold dress.

Other performers at this year's Oscars include Elton John, Idina Menzel, Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz, Cynthia Erivo and Billie Eilish.

The show, which is airing live on ABC, is going hostless for the second year in a row.