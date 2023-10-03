Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song at Oscars

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga will be performing at the Oscars after all.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Producers said just days before that Gaga’s schedule on the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance's addition to the show.

With Gaga’s performance added, all the nominated original songs this year will have a showcase during the Oscars telecast. Variety first reported the change of plans.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing Chandrabose and M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.” Songs from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” will also be performed.

“Naatu Naatu” singer Kaala Bhairava promised that tonight's performance of the “RRR” song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told the AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography. Bhairava will perform alongside Rahul Sipligunj.