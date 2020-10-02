READ: Joaquin Phoenix's full Oscars acceptance speech

Phoenix, who won Best Actor for "Joker," dedicated his speech to discussing the issues of the day, to fighting for the environment and to forgiveness.

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the Oscars Sunday for his portrayal of the famous DC Comics villain "Joker" in the movie of the same name.

Rather than giving thanks to the filmmakers, he dedicated his speech to discussing the issues of the day, to fighting for the environment and to forgiveness. He also paid homage to his brother, the late actor River Phoenix.

Here is his full speech.

"I'm full of so much gratitude right now. And I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love, the love of film and this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what I'd be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it's given me and many of us in this room is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless.

"I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively. And I think, at times, we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes. But, for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we're talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control, and use and exploit another with impunity."

(Applause)

"I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us, what we're guilty of, is an egocentric world view -- the belief that we're the center of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and, when she gives birth, we steal her baby even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we feel we have to sacrifice something, to give something up. But human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious. And I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.

(Applause)

Now, I have been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times. Hard to work with. And I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that's when we're at our best when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.

(Applause)