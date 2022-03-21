'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler said she was not invited to Oscars

"I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago," Zegler wrote on Instagram in response to a fan question.

LOS ANGELES — "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler revealed Sunday she didn't get an invitation to the 94th Academy Awards, despite having a leading role in the "Best Picture" nominee.

Replying on Instagram to a fan who expressed enthusiasm to see the 20-year-old breakout star's outfit for Oscars night, Zegler wrote: "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

"I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening," replied the actress who plays Maria in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of the musical. "I will root for 'West Side Story' from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess."

As noted by "Variety," that "miracle" would likely depend on the Walt Disney Company, owner of the film's distributor 20th Century Studios. That's because each studio is allocated an "undefined" number of tickets for the Oscars that film studios traditionally allocate to the cast of their nominated movies.

Zegler said she was unaware why she had not been invited. Both the Walt Disney Company and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which puts on the Oscars, have yet to comment publicly.

my goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, i really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london)… — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022

Zegler, who won a Golden Globe for her role in the film, did not receive a nomination at this year's Oscars, angering many fans who thought she was snubbed of the honor.

On Twitter, Zegler later thanked those who were shocked to learn the actress hadn't been invited.

"We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen," Zegler wrote. "That goes for film productions and awards shows alike."