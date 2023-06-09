Safety at the forefront when the Flip Circus comes to West Hartford

Connecticut State Police’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit teams up with the circus to make sure rules and regulations are followed to keep everyone safe.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The big top is up in West Hartford. Flip Circus is in town.

“You’re going to see trapeze, you’re going to see clowns, jugglers, acrobats. But everybody from different parts of the world,” said Alexa Vazquez of Flip Circus.

However, before the show begins there are experts working behind the scenes to keep everyone safe.

“Each day we return before the show to just again just do a double check. Make sure nothing has changed or nothing has moved,” said Sgt. Paul Makuc of the Connecticut State Police.

Makuc is part of the fire and explosion investigation unit, tasked with overseeing a circus like this one, every day that it’s operating.

“We’re looking for fire safety codes that are adhered to. Make sure that all of the appropriate regulations and state statues that are in place for the safety of the public are complied with,” Makuc said. “We check to make sure that all of the connections are fastened properly and the tension is correct on all the straps."

The emphasis on safety here in Connecticut goes back decades. Strict regulations were put in place after the deadly Hartford circus fire of 1944. Nearly 170 people died and the lessons learned still stand today.

“Our goal out here is to prevent any of those tragedies from occurring and again I think everybody is very aware of that and conscious of that and you know works towards that end goal,” Makuc said.

The folks at Flip Circus said they share that goal regardless of what state they’re in.

“We do take very seriously everyone’s safety so that when they come to the circus all they need to concentrate on is having a good time,” said Shirley Larible of Flip Circus.

So, folks can step right up, knowing outside and under the tent all the boxes have been checked.

Flip Circus will be at Westfarms Mall through September 11.

