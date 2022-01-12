Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

It's the first weekend of December and there are plenty of holiday events beginning and running throughout the month to explore!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of December and holiday cheer is in full swing across the state!

If you're looking for shows and events that will last throughout the month of December, click here.

Beginning this weekend and lasting until December 11, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford will hold its Festival of Trees & Traditions event. All items are for sale and help support the museum’s special exhibitions, educational programs, and operating expenses. Learn more about the event here.

Get cozy at the Henry Whitfield State Museum in Guilford as they hold their Firelight Festival on Friday night. The event is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Spend an evening at the Old Stone House with festive luminaria, lanterns, and outdoor fires. Enjoy roasted marshmallows and chestnuts, popcorn, hot cocoa, and mulled cider. You can even tour the Whitfield House after dark! Learn more about the event here.

O little town of Bethlehem! The town of Bethlehem will host its 41st Annual Christmas Town Festival on Friday and Saturday. Vendors will be selling handcrafted items just in time for holiday shopping, a hayride, a scavenger hunt, free musical entertainment, and a 5K Road Race on Saturday morning sponsored by the First Mile Race Management Company. Learn more about the festival here.

Beginning Saturday and running until December 17 is Mystic Seaport Museum's Lantern Light Village. Premiering this year, the museum will explore the tradition of celebrating the holidays with ghost stories! Experience their original theatrical event, “Yuletide Spirits,” and learn how ghost stories like “A Christmas Carol” became a staple of winter festivities and why they’re now just a specter of the past. Learn more about the event here.

The Mystic Seaport Museum isn't the only place in town where you can experience something ghostly! The Ghosts of Christmas Past Stroll runs from Friday to December 23. Walk by lantern light as tour guides feature true stories of history and mystery. Guests will have the opportunity to capture evidence of paranormal phenomena in the town and take a step back in time to stories filled with mystery and dark tales that are rarely told today. Learn more about the event here.

The Norwich Winterfest 5K will take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. There will also be a Fit Kids Fun Run for little ones. For those who want to get moving to support the cause but can’t make it on race day, join the virtual option and take on the 5K anytime over the weekend from any location. Learn more about the event here.

Talk a walk through Christmas memories in Naugatuck beginning Friday with Santa's Christmas Trail! The event includes professional photos with Santa and The Grinch, Vendor Village, and food. The event also features a 100-foot, 4D Christmas Light Tunnel Experience, a 10-foot giant interactive Christmas video game, elf crafts, raffles, prizes and giveaways, and an ice skating rink outside the front doors. Learn more about the event here.

The Mansfield Downtown Partnership invites friends of all ages to celebrate the start of the new season at its 10th Annual Winter Welcome! The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The fun kicks off with a performance and community sing-along led by E. O. Smith Choirs. Choir members will then carol throughout downtown while visitors enjoy various activities for all ages. Stroll along Royce Circle and visit community displays featuring games, crafts, and more! Learn more about the event here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

