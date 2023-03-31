Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend

Between events for Easter (April 9), food expos, and even a run in Middletown, there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of April! While Saturday isn't going to be the best weather-wise, you know what they say about April showers!

Easter bunny... in the trees? Head to Adventure Park in Storrs for their Easter egg hunt amongst the branches and leaves! Spot the eggs while you climb and get a treat at the end. The hunt is free but participants will need to purchase a ticket to the park. The hunt will be held from March 31 to April 9. Learn more about the event here!

Hop on over to the Connecticut Trolley Museum on Saturday for an EGGcellent breakfast and a morning full of Easter Eggspress Trolley Fun! Breakfast includes eggs, pancakes, assorted donuts, coffee, and other drinks. Enjoy breakfast, a trolley ride, the Easter bunny and other Easter activities to earn Easter eggs with a surprise inside! On the same grounds is the Connecticut Fire Museum complete with antique fire trucks and apparatus. Learn more about the event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., here.

If you missed Elton John's stop in New England during his latest tour, never fear! There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an Elton John concert the way Gerald Brann and Yellow Brick Road do! And you can catch the "Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John" show at Stamford's Palace Theatre on Saturday. The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

Being gluten-free can make you feel pretty isolated at times, but that's not the case this weekend in Danbury! The Gluten-Free New England's Connecticut Expo will be held on Saturday at the Danbury Sports Dome. The event hosts over 100 gluten-free exhibitors and food vendors with free samples and other products for purchase. Vegan and allergen-free options are also available. You can participate in demos and seminars and there's even a family-friendly play area for children! Learn more about the event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., here.

Looking for some new additions to your plant corner at home? The Connecticut Cactus & Succulent Society is holding its annual show and sale in Bristol. Besides the sale of cacti and succulents, the event will offer food trucks, other vendors and an auction! The event is held Saturday and Sunday, both days beginning at 10 a.m. Learn more about the event here.

Easter is officially a week away, but the 2nd Annual Easter Brunch & Egg Hunt event in West Hartford will be held on Sunday! You're asked to bring your own egg-hunting basket. There are two-time slots for the event: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 am. and then 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at Delmar West Hartford. Learn more about the event here!

If running for eggs isn't your style, then check out the Middletown 10 & 5K Run and Walk on Sunday! It's a springtime road race through the idyllic campus of Wesleyan University in Middletown. Both races loop around campus, while the 5K finishes, the 10K takes another loop before a fast downhill finish on Old Church Street. The 10K is a USATF-CT State Championship race so expect an exciting, competitive race finish. Learn more about the event here!

That's not all there is to do this weekend! With Easter events or other family-friendly activities closer to home, there's plenty to check out across the state this weekend! Head to CT Visit to see more events.

See you next weekend!

