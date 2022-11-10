Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend

From holiday markets to open artist studio tours, there's plenty to do around Connecticut this weekend with the entire family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this weekend? From holiday markets to comedy shows to a 5K race in honor of our veterans, there's plenty to check out with your friends and family!

Supporting artists is Bridgeport's goal with its four-day Bridgeport Art Trail Open Studios event. Festivities begin with the popular Thursday Night Downtown Kick-Off Artists Party. Visitors can mingle and meander between the Reads Ground Floor Gallery at 1042 Broad St and the Arcade Mall next door, art exhibits, enjoying live music and food. Participating venues include City Lights and Ursa Galleries. Learn more about the event and times of operation here.

Bridgeport isn't the only place you can go and support artists. Shoreline ArtsTrail 2022 Open Studios Weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday. Guests can visit the artists' private studios in Branford, Guilford and Madison to meet the artists, explore their workplaces, and see amazing art. The event is open and free to the public. Learn more here.

Friday is Veteran's Day, and the town of Westport is honoring them in a new 5K race. People of all abilities are encouraged to meet at Sherwood Island State Park, and folks can walk or run in support of veterans. Learn more about the run here.

The holiday spirit has arrived early in Stamford! Opened daily beginning Friday through December 24, Holiday Wish is an immersive walk-through event that delivers a sensory entertainment experience. Holiday Wish is a 20,000 sq ft. interactive event that comes to life, glowing with a series of luminous environments that capture the wonder of a spectacular holiday-themed village. Learn more about the event here.

Rock around the Holiday Fantasy of Trees in Orange this Saturday and Sunday! The 9th annual event is hosted by The Ladies Philoptochos Society of Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. This two-day celebration features holiday treats, music, mouthwatering Greek cuisine, and a raffle of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, urns, and gifts! Learn more about the event here.

Check out more holiday shopping while also supporting local artists at the second annual Litchfield Arts Festival: Holiday Show! The event will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature local artists from the Litchfield County area. Learn more about the event here.

If Litchfield is a little too far for you, don't fear! Check out the High Hopes Holiday Market in Old Lyme on Sunday! The market will feature over 60 local artists, food trucks, and a holiday beer garden. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the market here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

