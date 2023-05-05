Things happening in Connecticut this weekend

There are plenty of things to do around the state to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures with friends and family.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a miserable start to May, weather-wise, this weekend is looking to be a beautiful one!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Irons Restaurant and Bar in Mystic on Friday! The eatery will feature a special Cinco De Mayo menu, featuring a fun cocktail and special entrée that includes a brined pork shoulder that's slow-cooked with citrus, peppers, onions, and cilantro. Add a drink to make your Cinco de Mayo complete! Learn more about The Irons here.

The Railroad Museum of New England is talking Trains, Tequila, and Tacos for their Cinco de Mayo event on Friday! The museum is partnering with Salt 2.0, Bad Dog Brewing Co., and Maple End to present this inclusive one-night-only excursion! Enjoy a relaxing evening ride while savoring multiple tequila tastings. You'll also be fed a delicious dinner! The event is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Get hoppin' to the spring event in Redding known as the Mark Twain Library's Frog Frolic Festival! It's a special day for the whole community where people of all ages can come together to enjoy live music, food trucks, play games, craft, and spend time with friends! For over 20 years, the Frolic Festival has generated necessary funds for the town's one-of-a-kind library. This year's entertainers include Hitch and the Giddyup and North County Band. Food trucks are Artisan Food Trailer, All Belgium, 900 Degrees Pizza Truck, and more! The event is held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here!

Celebrate the 26th Annual American Homebrewers Association's Big Brew Day at Little Dipper Farm located in Brooklyn! Whether you are a veteran brewer or just interested in learning more about brewing, join the Quiet Corner Homebrew Club as they fire up brew kettles to make some of their favorite brews right on the farm. The event runs Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Get in that spring mood with the Downtown Mystic Spring Stroll! Happening Saturday, while you shop, you will earn "coins," which you can trade in at the end of your shopping experience for flowers and build a beautiful bouquet! There will also be a Derby-style hat contest and live entertainment! The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

Here's something sweet: Delight your senses this weekend at the Connecticut Chocolate Festival! Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Trumbull, you can partake in chocolate tastings, chocolate making workshops, seminars from local and celebrity chefs, and more! Learn more about this event here.

Gotta work off all that chocolate you just ate? Head to Collinsville for the Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K race! The flat, shaded course finishes in the quaint downtown of Collinsville. All participants will earn a short sleeve technical shirt and a custom-designed finisher medal. After the race, enjoy delicious fresh food from our friends at Lisa’s Crown & Hammer! Learn more about the event here.

