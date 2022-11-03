Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

Halloween is over and the holiday season has begun for many. Are you bored heading into this weekend? Here are some things you can do!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of November, and it will be a great one weather-wise!

But, with Halloween over, what's there to do this weekend around the state? Here are a few ideas you can do with your whole family!

If you're eager to get a jump on the Christmas spirit already, visit the New England Christmas Festival at Mohegan Sun! The festival will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival is one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in New England with over 350 artists, crafters, and specialty food vendors under one roof. Learn more about the event here.

Catch UConn Football vs. UMass this Friday evening at Rentschler Field in East Hartford! Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The lots will open five hours prior to the start time of the event. Tailgating will be permitted in the parking lots. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Country superstar and reigning Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year” Luke Combs will have back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun Arena this weekend. Special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson will join Combs Friday and Saturday with the shows beginning at 7 p.m. Learn more here.

Happening all weekend is the Wethersfield Antiques Show! The Webb Deane Stevens Museum's Webb Barn will transform into an antiques shopper's paradise as it features an array of treasures from 22 regional dealers. Times are Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the show and tickets here.

If you're not ready to let go of Halloween just yet, never fear! Or fear is the entire point as some haunted trails are still open for their final weekend.

Legends of Fear's last day will be Saturday. Board their tractor-pulled hay wagons into our fields and forest of fear for thirty minutes of spine-chilling fun. But, that's not all! Head to The Hallow which features Melon Head Revenge Trail, Haunted Hemlock Manor, Pine Hills Parish, The Dark Harvest, and the Funhouse of Fear. Recommended age for the trail is age 10 and up. Times are Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Other Halloween trails entering their final weekend are:

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

