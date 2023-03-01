Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

It's the first weekend in March and the unofficial start to spring! From mermaids to the Special Olympics, there's plenty to do and see in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — March signals the unofficial start to spring! It's still a little snowy outside, however, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend across the state to help kick off the new season!

Mermaids are coming to Mystic! From Friday to Sunday, you can stop by Mystic Aquarium to experience an aquatic adventure like never before when you see these real-life mermaids! Their interactive, underwater performances will inspire the imaginations of all guests of any age! For a more magical experience, you can even meet one of the mermaids on dry land for an extra $10 charge. Mermaids will dive from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate the colors of culture with Danbury's Holi Festival, taking place on Saturday. Holi is a traditional Hindu festival that marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring with joy, fun, and color. Festivities begin at 12pm on Danbury’s CityCenter Green. Throughout the festival, Gulal, a colorful food-grade powder, will be available at stations around the Green. This powder is thrown into the air and at one another, so remember to wear safe clothing to show off your colorful attendance! Festival goers will also enjoy live music, delicious food, and dazzling shopping opportunities. Learn more about the festival here.

Head to Middlefield's Powder Ridge this weekend for the 2023 Special Olympics Winter Games! Come cheer on the athletes of all abilities from across the state. Events are free and open to the public. Spectators are encouraged to attend as well. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m., with competitions running from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more about the event here.

Because Jellicles are and Jellicles do... go to Palace Theater in Waterbury to see Saturday's performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "CATS: The Musical." With breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater — "Memory," audiences will discover the whimsical joy and curiosity of the musical. Winner of 7 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, "CATS" tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Learn more about the performance and purchase tickets here.

Time to get hungry! The CityCenter Danbury Tastes-of-Danbury Meal Deal for March began Wednesday and will last the entirety of the month. It's a great way to get out and enjoy life in the area for only $25! For that price, you can enjoy a variety of delicious meals from four different restaurants in the area: Mothership Bakery, Empire of the Incas, Brazas Market & Churrasqueira, and Pupuseria Salvadorena Lilian. Learn more about the event here.

Take a journey to the XL Center in Hartford on Saturday for a night full of classics from the diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rock group, Journey! The performance will also host a special guest, Toto! The stop is part of the group's "Freedom" tour, named after their most recent album. The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more about the show here.

Prepare to bee amazed at the amazing talents of Connecticut's best spellers! The Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society is proud to sponsor The Connecticut Spelling Bee at the University of St. Joseph. Head to the Bruyette Athenaeum’s Hoffman Auditorium on Sunday to see the final Connecticut spelling competition before the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The event begins at 1 p.m. Learn more here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

