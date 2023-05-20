Things to do this weekend in Connecticut

From a chocolate train ride to a food revolution in New Canaan -- here's what's happening in Connecticut this weekend you can check out!

CONNECTICUT, USA — While there is a chance of rain this weekend, don't let that stop you from getting out and seeing what cool things there are to do around the state!

If your pollen allergies can withstand it, check out the Lilac Walks with Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden in Bethlehem! Their gardens are famous for these fleeting spring blossoms. Each spring, the stunning variety of lilacs planted by Caroline Ferriday and her mother scent the gardens and show off their signature shades of purples, pinks, and even whites. The tour will take you through the gardens and show you the numerous varieties of lilacs, how they care for them, and tips on how to care for your own lilacs! The walks will be held until Friday. The times on Friday are from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Learn more and book tickets here.

Beginning Thursday and lasting until May 27 is Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company's "Much Ado About Nothing." The play, which features a cast of 19 performers ages 14 - 20, is directed by Oddfellows Artistic Director Dic Wheeler, with original choreography by Marcella Trowbridge. "Much Ado About Nothing", written in 1599, is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and accessible comedies. The play, which in this production is done in an early 1920’s vaudeville style, interweaves two eccentric love stories with music, dance, clowns, villains, princes and, of course, a disaster narrowly averted. Learn more about the performance and the showtimes here!

Prepare your appetites! Enjoy a morning stroll in downtown New Canaan for their Food Revolution on Saturday! Sample food at stores and restaurants and earn a stamp for everything you taste. If you complete your passport, then you will be entered into a prize draw. Everyone receives a bravery certificate as well! Registration and vendors will be located in front of New Canaan Town Hall, with free parking at the back! Enjoy live music and soak up the festival vibes. Learn more about the event here.

You didn't travel to South America but you'll want to say hello to the new Andean bears at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport on Saturday! The grand opening of the latest bears' exhibit will happen at 11 a.m. Refreshments and beverages, along with special presentations on these beautiful and endangered South American bears. They are returning to the zoo after an absence of several years. This large and beautiful habitat for the arboreal (tree-climbing) bears features a very special guest viewing area. The first 100 guests to arrive will receive an Andean bear water bottle! Learn more about this special event here.

From bears to another animal that begins with "B" – bees! The Stanley-Whitman House in Farmington is hosting its Bee Day on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for free tours of their c. 1720 historic house learning the importance of bees during the colonial period. Then spend some time seeing what is blooming in their Dooryard Garden and come learn how to do the “Waggle Dance!" They'll have honey for sale in their museum shop as well. Learn more about this event here.

From honey to another sweet treat: Join the Naugatuck Railroad and Fascia's Chocolates on the Chocolate Decadence Tour on Saturday! The evening begins at their historic 1881 Thomaston Station with a train ride that stops on the spectacular Thomaston Dam on its way to Fascia's Chocolates, where you will make your own chocolate creations! The event features local guest-host wineries and breweries. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Learn more and book tickets here.

On Sunday, head to Willimantic for the Thread City Hop Fest, organized by the Willimantic Brewing Company! The event is rain or shine and you must be 21 years old or older. Live music includes Hartford Hot Several and Wild Rice DJ Entertainment. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Head here to learn more about the attending breweries, cideries, and distilleries.

These things aren't the only events to check out this weekend! Head to CT Visit for more ideas.

See you next weekend!

