Things to do in Connecticut this weekend with the family

From the Brooklyn Fair to a Native American celebration; there's plenty to do around the state this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last summer weekend before the unofficial start of fall begins on Sept. 1!

This weekend will be the last for some summer-geared activities across the state, and plenty of outdoor events will be held to help celebrate the season before it's gone for the year.

Check out what's happening in your neck of the woods below!

The Brooklyn Fair will take place from Thursday to Sunday this year! The fair is one of the oldest continuous agricultural fairs in the state. The event will feature entertainment for the whole family, including a beauty pageant, Farm Boy's Night Out, live music, and other agricultural competitions. All that is on top of the rides, circus and a pedal tractor pull for the kids! The fair is open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the fair here!

From Wednesday to Saturday, Winsted will hold its annual Fireman's Carnival! Friday evening, at 9:30 p.m., the fire department will hold a large and colorful fireworks display! The rain date will be Saturday. And on Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m., one of the longest parades featuring firemen will march the length of Main Street! More than 25 fire departments across the state will look their best to compete for trophies. Learn more about the event here.

Grab your six closest buddies and participate in the RiMaCONN Relay Race on Saturday! The route takes runners through 95 miles of southern New England through a network of scenic multi-use trails of the East Coast Greenway. You can have a team of six OR take on more miles with a three-person "ultra" team! The race kicks off Saturday morning. The race is sold out but you can volunteer here.

Pride celebrations aren't limited to just June! New London's Pride 2022 event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Ocean Beach Park. OutCT is coordinating the day of festivities. The festival will feature various events including free HIV testing, LGBTQ+ art and musical entertainment, vendors, resource booths, a dance party, and more! Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate the harvest season by celebrating Connecticut's roots! The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation will host their Schemitzun: Feast of Green Corn and Dance event on Saturday and Sunday! The purpose of the event is to celebrate the season and ancestors. Featured at the event will be fine Native American arts and crafts for purchase, unique demonstrations and stories, and Native American cuisine the whole family can enjoy. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the celebration here!

The CT Arts & Eats: A Day of Artisan Wares and Fares event will feature 50 local talented artisans from across the state. The event will be held in Southbury. Enjoy shopping, food from one of the several food trucks at the event, and a music festival! According to event organizers, proceeds will benefit local charitable organizations in the Southbury area. Learn more here!

Travel back in time at Connecticut Landmarks' Nathan Hale Homestead with their Redcoats, Rebellion, and the Hale Homestead: An 18th Century Encampment event! The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will celebrate the six Hale brothers who served in the Continental Army and visit the encampments of birth British and Continental troops. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Get your fishing pole and head out onto the water because it's time for the 40th Annual Greatest Bluefish Tournament on Earth! Catch the biggest bluefish in Long Island Sound and win $25,000! Weight stations are located up and down the Connecticut coast. There are also other cash prizes available to win. Learn more about the event here!

It's the last weekend to enjoy the Lyman Orchard's Sunflower Maze! Over 350,000 blooming yellow, red, and orange sunflowers are arranged in a pattern featuring Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood! One dollar from every admission goes to support the Connecticut Children's Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders. Learn more about the maze here.

Similarly, this weekend is also the last weekend to enjoy The Farm's Annual Sunflower Festival in Woodbury! Wander through a tranquil sunflower field made of 18 varieties of sunflowers over four acres. Choose one of your favorites to cut and take with you at the end of your walk or even make a bouquet for an additional charge. Learn more about the event here.

And don't forget that from July 1 to Sept. 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.