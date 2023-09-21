Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Sept. 22-24

Whether it's by air, by sea, or by land – there's plenty of events and festivals to check out with the entire family this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend officially marks the beginning of autumn! With cooler temps and spooky season now upon us, here are some things to check out this weekend across the state!

Craft store ghosts and ghouls not cutting it for you? Head to Connecticut HorrorFest this weekend at the XL Center in Hartford! Meet horror movie celebrities and shop all things spooky and creepy in the vendor hall. The event will take place in both exhibition halls on Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Just because it's fall doesn't mean aquatic wonders are over! Head to Mystic Aquarium this Thursday-Sunday and again next weekend to see mermaids come to life! Discover the magic of mermaids as they swirl through the waters of the aquarium Caribbean Reef exhibit. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their favorite sea-worthy costumes (mermaids, pirates, sea animals, etc.) and draw the attention of the mermaids for a more interactive experience. Learn more about the event and the dive times here.

From under the sea to on top of the waves – The 2023 Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show returns to the Norwalk Cove Marina this weekend from Thursday to Sunday! The event is four days of waterfront fun with the chance to relax and soak up the end of summer on the Long Island Sound. Learn more about the event, times, and purchase tickets here.

Pivoting away from the sea and heading inland, stop at Mount Southington this Saturday for their 8th Annual Crazy Brew Bash! Tickets include continual sampling, tasting mugs, and automatic entry into prize giveaways, and so much more! All proceeds will benefit the REACH Foundation, a non-profit aimed to help children in need. From wine and spirit tastings, raffles and giveaways, and live music -- there's plenty to check out! Learn more about the event here.

Support local businesses this Saturday for the first Annual North Haven Festival and Business Expo! The event is free to attend and designed to connect the North Haven and regional businesses to the residents. At the festival, there will be kids' activities, musical entertainment throughout the day, and vieaway prices, including two tickets with Avelo Airlines, a Weber griddle, and other prices! Learn more about the event here.

Pumpkintown USA is back! Beginning this Saturday and running to October 31, take a stroll through the Pumpkintown USA village in East Hampton, where over 70 Pumpkinhead people and their animals enjoy life in their old-fashioned village. Weekend activities include a unique sling-a-ding game! Through this scenic 1-mile drive, the attention to detail makes it a delightful adventure for all ages and a perfect way to usher in the new season! Learn more about Pumpkintown USA here.

By land or by air, it doesn't matter at the Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show and Food Truck Festival, happening this Sunday! This unique country fair is built around displays of over 700 airplanes and cars, with over a hundred businesses displaying products. With aerial demonstrations and over 15 food trucks to satisfy your hunger, it's a day out that the whole family can enjoy. Learn more about the event happening at the Simsbury Airport here.

And finally, don't forget your furry friends! Maples Farm Park in Bozrah is hosting the first Annual Connecticut BarkFEST Dog Festival this weekend! Over 50 small business crafters and vendors will be on-site for a weekend that promises to be fun for everyone, two or four-legged. There's something to do all weekend with a petting zoo, live music, and a circus performance. Learn more about the event here.

Of course that's not all there is to do in Connecticut this weekend. For more ideas and events, head to CTVisit.com.

See you next weekend!

