Halfway through December and family friendly holiday events are happening across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — While a storm will carry us into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be a perfect opportunity to go out and do some fun festive activities!

If you're looking for light shows or other month-long activities to check out, click here.

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo is coming to the XL Center in Hartford! Cirque du Soleil Corteo plunges the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy, and spontaneity in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. A clown pictures his funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Shows run from Thursday to Sunday. Thursday and Friday's times are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday will have two showtimes at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday's show is at 1 p.m. Learn more about the show and purchase tickets here.

The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy is a rousing, toe-tapping, high-kicking spin on the classical ballet happening at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford on Friday. The performance is choreographed and directed by Carolyn Paine and performed by CONNetic Dance. This quirky, innovative production features memorable scenes such as the riotous Ugly Sweater Christmas party and the dizzying SnowBall! The show begins at 8 p.m. Learn more here.

The dazzling Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards is back! Running from now until Jan. 31, 2023, more than 400 illuminated lantern displays on a winding 1/2 mile walking path. Adventure through a vibrant wonderland of animals, insects, reptiles, plant life, and more - all inspired by the 2,000-year-old Asian art of lantern making. Learn more about the event here.

Looking for other brilliant displays of festive cheer? Head to New Haven's Edgerton Park for the 5th Annual Winter Solstice Luminary Walk event on Saturday! Stroll along the paths lined with over 1,000 luminary lanterns while the Hillhouse Marching Band will lead the joyous Lantern Parade. Additional performances by local musicians include the jazz-and-tap duo of Alexis Robbins and Clifford Schloss. Donations of $10 or more will receive a hand-made walking lantern. All proceeds from this event support Edgerton Park Conservancy’s restoration efforts. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Here's a sweet, family-friendly thing to check out! It's the last weekend for the 12th Annual Gingerbread House Festival “Land of Sweets” at Wood Memorial Library & Museum in South Windsor! Stroll past fairy tale houses and fantasy trains, all covered with bright, colorful candy. Don’t forget to stop by “Ye Olde Gingerbread Shoppe” for the opportunity to take home a bit of the magic with many holiday-themed gifts and treats. Learn more here.

It's also the last weekend you can board a vintage train and see Santa Claus in Danbury! After a short train ride in a restored 1953 Rail Diesel Car through the historic Danbury railyard, you'll be escorted back to the station for a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, where the big man himself will give out the first gifts of Christmas. Learn more about the event here.

Join Mystic Seaport Museum for the 75th Annual Community Carol Sing on Sunday! Mystic Seaport Museum visitors will be admitted free of charge on this day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As in the past, donations of non-perishable food will be collected as well as monetary donations in lieu of admission. The donated food and contributions will be given to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Learn more about the event here.

Sunday marks the start of Hannukah and the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is celebrating the start of the holiday with art making, music, and much more, collaborating with the Mandell Jewish Community Center and PJ Library of Greater Hartford. Free with museum admission. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

