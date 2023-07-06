Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

Tons of firework displays and summer festivals will bring on the heat this weekend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's a beautiful but hot weekend in Connecticut, the height of summer! From fireworks to hot air balloons taking flight, to even a sand sculpture contest, here are some events happening across the state this weekend!

The Hartford Bonanza was supposed to take place this past weekend but was postponed due to the weather. With that said, Hartford Bonanza will be back on Saturday at Bushnell Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Expect lots of food vendors and local music artists to take the stage. The night will end with a firework display.

Sailfest is back in New London! See big ships on display and hundreds of food vendors, as well as enjoy the amusement rides, live entertainment, and, of course, the firework display on the pier. Admission is free.

Sailfest is happening Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alt-rock band, They Might Be Giants, is stopping at the Garde Arts Center in New London on Friday night! This performance is for people of all ages and fans who have been following them for decades. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $38-$60.

The Seventh Annual NICE Festival will celebrate heritage and culture found all over the world. The non-profit Norwalk International Cultural Exchange hosts this event to bring dancers, musicians, food, and craft vendors from multiple traditions and customs to Oyster Shell Park in Norwalk. The event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. Admission is free.

Powder Ride Mountain Park is embracing the heat with its first annual Pig Roast to bring food and fun to the whole family.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, explore the craft market and play the yard games before the pig roast dinner is served.

It costs $35 for adults to eat, and just $15 for kids 4-11.

Don't let this opportunity slip through your hands! Let your creativity flow at the 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford, which will take place Sunday, July 9.

The day starts at 8:15 a.m. when contestants can register to build their own sand sculpture for the contest. Contestants are given four hours to form a work of art in the sand, no bigger than a 2' square.

Judging is at 12:30 p.m. and awards are given at 1 p.m.

It's free to enter the contest, but you might have to pay for parking, depending on where you park.

Fireworks aren't the only things taking flight. Gaze at the skyward spectacular that is the Hot Air Balloon Flight on the Farm at Lyman Orchards. There will be multiple viewing opportunities of hot air balloons this weekend:

The Hot Air Balloon Glow - Friday, July 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Early Hot Air Balloon Flight - Saturday, July 8 from 4:45 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Afternoon Hot Air Balloon Flight - Saturday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Early Hot Air Balloon Flight - Sunday, July 9 from 4:45 a.m. to 6 a.m.

These events are strictly for viewing purposes only. There won't be any opportunities to ride a hot air balloon at these events.

Hops on the Hill Brewery in South Glastonbury is hosting the inaugural "Military Vehicle Display and Car Show" on Saturday, July 8, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. It's a celebration of Independence Day and of our active and veteran military members.

Get a free 8oz beer when presenting a military ID. Skyscraper Sandwich Food Truck will be there too.

This weekend will also be filled with firework displays to celebrate Independence Day.

The Meriden fireworks have been postponed to Friday, July 7. The display starts at 9 p.m. at Hubbard Park.

The Madison fireworks and Naugatuck fireworks have also been postponed to this Friday.

The town of Enfield is holding a three-day Fourth of July celebration from July 7 to July 9. The fireworks will be on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

The town of Wallingford's fireworks celebration will take place Saturday, July 8, with the fireworks starting around 9:20 p.m.

The fireworks celebration will take place near the grounds of Sheehan High School.

That's not all there is to do in Connecticut! Head to CT Visit for more ideas.

See you next weekend!

