Things to do in Connecticut for Labor Day Weekend

It's Labor Day Weekend, also known as the unofficial start to fall! Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? There's plenty to choose from!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It’s Labor Day Weekend and the “unofficial start” to fall! With the three-day weekend ahead, there are plenty of things to do across the state that you, your friends, and your family can enjoy!

Celebrate all things literature with the 61st Annual Mark Twain Library Book Fair in Redding! The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest in all of New England. The library was founded by Samuel Clemens - Mark Twain in 1908! The book fair will be held from September 2 to 5 and admission is free. Over 65,000 books will be for sale, organized in 75 categories! Learn more about the event here.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Odyssey 40th Annual Greek Festival in Orange returns! Come hungry because authentic Greek cuisine (gyro, souvlaki, lamb on the spit, moussaka, spanakopita, salads, pastries, loukoumades, more) will be featured. Guests can also enjoy live Greek music and dancing, a marketplace, cooking demos, church tours/presentations/choir performances. Admission is free and the festival will be held Friday through Monday. Learn more here.

Vintage cars and racing — a perfect way to spend Labor Day Weekend with the family! Head to Lime Rock Park in Salisbury for their Historic Festival 40 event to see the cars on display and enjoy a parade, a fair, and excitement on the track! The festival will take place Thursday through Monday. Learn more about the event and admission here.

This weekend also ushers in more local fairs held across the state! One of them is the 161st Woodstock Fair, held Friday through Monday! Families can enjoy demonstrations, live music, rides, and food all weekend long. General admission is $15. Learn more about the fair here!

Another major agricultural fair happening this weekend is the 109th Goshen Fair! Enjoy truck pilling contests, live entertainment, fair food and rides, along with competitions the whole family can participate in! The fair will be held Saturday through Monday. General admission is $10. Learn more about the event here!

Welcome fall with the 20th Annual Autumn “Housatonic Heritage Walks” that begins this weekend! The walks will happen for five weekends, ending October 2. The walks aren’t just limited to Connecticut either, with 89 walks being made available from Litchfield County all the way to Berkshire County, Mass. Historians, naturalists, and environmentalists will lead participants on explorations through historic areas. There will be Native-American and African American history walks, a canoe paddling trip on the Housatonic River, and a bike tour on scenic country roads. Learn more about the heritage walks here.

It’s opening weekend for the 24th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire! This weekend will be their Medieval marketplace weekend where you can go and enjoy a shopping spree fit for a queen! Receipts can also be turned over for complimentary tickets so you can return to the show. The event will be held Saturday through Monday. Learn more here!

Nothing says “fall” like a corn maze! Lyman Orchards is opening their corn maze this weekend! Fourth in a series of "All American" history maze themes, the massive four-acre maze is carved into a design featuring Ben Franklin's likeness, lightning bolt, kite and key, along with the hashtag #AllAmerican. One dollar of each maze admission will be donated to support the American Cancer Society. Learn more about the maze and other events here.

This weekend is your last weekend to check out “Anne of Green Gables” at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam. It’s the classic tale but reimagined as a vibrant folk-rock musical for all generations. With bold choreography, witty humor and a revolutionary spirit, this is Green Gables as you’ve never seen it before! Learn more about the performance and buy tickets here.

And don't forget that this is the last weekend for CT Summer at the Museum, which ends on September 5. Kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

