Memorial Day Weekend events, parades in Connecticut

Parades, concerts, and racing – here's what's happening this Memorial Day Weekend in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Memorial Day Weekend, a time when we remember and honor those lost while in service to our country. Many also see this weekend as the unofficial start to the summer season.

It'll be a beautiful weekend to check out Memorial Day events across the state, including many parades! Click here to head straight to the parade list.

Drive on up to the Lakeville section of Salisbury to catch the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic at Lime Rock Speedway! The Trans Am Series by Pirelli, along with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and International GT, is a riveting mix of modern and vintage race cars on the same weekend. Trans Am features large car grids populated by Mustangs, Camaros, Challengers, and Corvettes — a massive dose of pure Americana with a touch of nostalgia! Times are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can see a list of events and purchase tickets here.

It's Heritage Weekend in Wethersfield! Head to the historic town district to surround yourself with colonial homes for a day of history and fun! Heritage weekend kicks off with a Memorial Day Parade followed by a ceremony. After, explore Main Street, where you'll find a Revolutionary War encampment, re-enactors, war cannons, 18th-century crafters, and much more. Don't forget to stop by one of the many award-winning restaurants, shops, and museums. This event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Step back further in time for the Barbarian & Swashbuckler Weekend at Robin Hood's Medieval Faire! The faire itself runs from May 20 to July 2, but this weekend, Vikings, barbarians, and hordes from anywhere in the world will unite for a weekend of feasting, fun, and frivolity. Get the details for this theme and see more details about the faire here.

With the warmer temperatures comes beach time, and nothing beats a good beach read. Kent Memorial Library is holding its annual summer-long book sale beginning this weekend! The sale runs until October 9. The sale includes bargains and great finds, including current bestsellers, mysteries, biographies, and art history. Books catering to all interests, sorted by category. Along with an expanded collection of jigsaw puzzles. The event will run every weekend until October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Mystic is getting musical for Memorial Day Weekend! Head to the Mystic Seaport Museum for two live concerts along the river at the museum’s new performance stage! Shows begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday (New London Big Band) and Sunday (RUNA). Grab your favorite summer drink from the tavern and enjoy an afternoon of toe-tapping tunes against a backdrop of historic ships. Limited (bench) seating is provided, but visitors are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Concerts are included with admission. Learn more here.

These events aren't the only things happening this weekend! For a full list, head to CT Visit.

Memorial Day Weekend Parades:

Avon - VFW Memorial Day Parade: Monday, May 29 at 11 am

Bolton Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Chester Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Coventry Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

East Haddam Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

East Hartford Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Forestville Village Memorial Day Parade - Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Hamden Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Madison Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Manchester Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

New Britain Memorial Day Parade - Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

New Milford Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 8 a.m.

North Branford Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Norwich Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.

West Hartford Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Rocky Hill Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

S. Windsor Patriotic Commission Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Torrington Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Wallingford Memorial Day Parade - Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Wethersfield Memorial Day Parade - Saturday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

