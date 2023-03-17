St. Patrick's Day events happening in Connecticut this weekend

From parades to traditional Irish dinners, to local 5K runs -- there's plenty to do this weekend in Connecticut to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Friday marks St. Patrick's Day, and there are plenty of festive events happening across the state this weekend!

Stop by Noah Webster's House in West Hartford for A Taste of Ireland Tavern Night! The event is Friday night, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy music, an authentic Irish dinner, drinks, and games! Tickets are $60 ($55 museum members) and include dinner and entertainment. Find details on the event here.

It's a weekend of celebration at Lyman Orchards Middlefield! Friday to Sunday, head to the Lyman Leprechaun Bash at The Barrel Farm Market for family-friendly activities celebrating St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy delicious food, drinks, and fun entertainment on deck all weekend. The activities are free events attendees. Details on the event here.

Looking the pot of gold at the end of the St. Patrick’s Day rainbow? It might it at the Essex Steam Train on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. It'll be a fun celebration for the St Patrick's Spirit Tasting & Dinner! Hop aboard the dinner train after enjoying music and spirits tasting an evening of all Irish. Details on the event here.

The Naugatuck Railroad is partnering with Dog Brewing Company and Nutmeg Fudge Company of Torrington to kick off its 2023 operating season on Friday! This St. Patrick's Day-themed train whisks passengers to Thomaston Station to a hearty meal and music at the brewery. Multiple beer tastings be served on the journey to Torrington, and delicious homemade fudge be available for the ride back! Find the event here.

Looking to run off all of the food you ate at these celebrations? Check the O'Niantic 5K! It's the St. Patrick's Day-themed race that starts and finishes front of Niantic Bay Bicycles. Run by the quiet, off-season cottages the Pine Grove community of Niantic. The event is on Saturday, with the 5K kicking off at 9 a.m. Click here for details of the race!

Head down to Mystic a double celebration of St. Patrick's Day!

First, visit the Paint the Village Green event at Olde Mistick Village! Participants enjoy music by bagpiper John Mauritz, and then Stuart Fenson with traditional Irish ballads and Irish rock! There be a scavenger hunt on Saturday and a costume contest. Click here for the event details!

Second, head to Mystic on Sunday for the 18th Annual Mystic Irish Parade! Put on best gear and part celebrating one of the region’s largest parades. The parade route starts at Mystic Seaport Museum and extends throughout downtown Mystic to the Mystic Museum of Art. There will be over 30,000 spectators, 2,500 participants, and pipe bands. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Details on the parade here.

If you missed the O'Niantic 5K, head to Hartford to catch the O'Hartford 5K & Wee Mile on Sunday! The annual O’Hartford road race and HMF FitKids Run officially caps off the four-race St. Patrick’s Day series. The 3.1-mile course tours the Coltsville Historic District and ends at midfield inside Trinity Stadium! Details on the run here.

If you're looking for anything else to do this weekend, be sure to check a list of activities, events, and family-friendly adventures happening around Connecticut this weekend by heading to CT Visit.

Have a great weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.