From ice cream trains to a pizza expo, here are some things to check out this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's mid-July, mid-summer, and the temperatures are warm and the sun is shining!

After the wild amount of rain we already had, the state will see a chance for more this weekend. However, don't let it stop you from heading out and enjoying the best that Connecticut has to offer!

From Thursday to Sunday, check out the 32nd annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz! Featuring a lineup of musicians, The Festival of Jazz will also feature items from 70 artists and craftspeople selling hand-crafted jewelry, clothing, gifts, and beauty products along with Health & Human Services vendors. Head to their website to see the schedule of events and other information!

Ready to get artsy? Head to the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo this weekend for all things creative! This annual show is one of the most successful and longest-running craft shows in America featuring 170+ makers from across the country. Popular activities for Craft Expo visitors include a Family Art Tent for young visitors, a silent auction of exhibitor-donated work, live music, live craft demonstrations by Guilford Art Center faculty and students, and sale of Guilford Art Center student work! Learn more about the event happening Friday through Sunday here.

“Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn and caldron bubble!" The Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival returns this weekend with its performance of "Macbeth." The shows begin Thursday and will run Thursdays through Sundays until July 30. All performances are held outdoors, on the grounds of the University of Saint Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, Connecticut. But, if it rains, performances are staged inside the beautiful Hoffman Auditorium! Learn more about the show and purchase tickets here.

Hot weather stands no chance in the face of the Naugatuck Railroad's Connecticut Ice Cream train! Take a break from the summer heat and enjoy a 30-minute scenic train ride through the Naugatuck River Valley and over the Thomaston Dam. Cool off in one of their historic passenger cars with a large scoop of your favorite ice cream. Kids can enjoy an on-board scavenger hunt during the return journey! Learn more about the event here.

We never need a reason for some pizza, but celebrate it even more on Sunday with the Connecticut Pizza & Brew Fest! It's no secret that Connectcut home to some of the best pizza on the planet. Connecticut Pizza & Brew Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will celebrate all things pizza and craft beer, with pizza and dessert food trucks, craft breweries, and vendors serving up their signature pies. While you’re there, check out pizza panels happening throughout the event ranging from the history of New Haven Pizza to how to make the perfect dough! Learn more about the event here.

It's that time of year for the 57th Annual North Stonington Fair, happening Thursday through Sunday! There, families can find entertainment, food, and wholesome fun for the entire family. Enjoy and learn about farm life, see tractor and livestock pulls, view beautiful arts and crafts and enter some exciting competitions! Learn more about the fair and purchase tickets here.

--

Of course, that's not all there is to do in Connecticut this weekend so head to CT Visit for more ideas.

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.