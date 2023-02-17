Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

From maple sugaring workshops to family friendly movie events – there's plenty to do this weekend around Connecticut!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this beautiful February weekend? Check out some events happening in the state!

February is also Black History Month. Check out these events that honor, celebrate, and educate about Black history in the country and Connecticut.

Running until March 18, celebrate the winter outdoors with RiverQuest Winter Wildlife Eagle Cruises! RiverQuest is part of the Connecticut River Museum, located at Steamboat dock in Essex. With minimal leaves on the trees and minimal human activity, the viewing won't get any better! The boat does have a heated cabin but they suggest you dress warm since the best views are from the open decks. Don't forget your camera! Learn more about the cruise here.

The maple syrup season is kicking off early, and The Woodbury Sugar Shed wants to show you how it all works! Stop by on Saturday and Sunday to take in the sights and smells of maple syrup making. Sample a few different grades of the syrup and discover which one is your new favorite! Learn more about the Woodbury Sugar Shed here.

Woodbury Sugar Shed isn't the only one exploring the trees! The Wilton Historical Society will hold a maple sugaring workshop on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Museum Educator Catherine Lipper will discuss the maple sugaring process. At the same time, participants help to prepare their very own tasty snack of maple tarts. Don’t miss out on this sweet mid-winter treat! Learn more about the event here.

The Connecticut Historical Society is hosting a movie under the stars event featuring "The Lego Movie" on Friday. Families are encouraged to bring pillows and blankets and wear their comfiest clothes! Free popcorn and juice boxes will be provided. The program is free and great for children ages 6 years old and older. The movie begins at 6 p.m. Pre-register for the event here.

It's the last weekend to catch the 29th Annual Holiday Train Show in Essex! This family-friendly exhibit, created by train artist Steve Cryan, features more trains, new scenery, and lots of surprises to be found in the fully operational 26-foot model train layout. Visitors can also challenge themselves with the I-SPY scavenger hunt for objects hidden within the displays and throughout the exhibit gallery. Learn more about the event here.

