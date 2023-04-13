Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

From magnificent LEGO builds to beautiful blooms of cherry blossoms – there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend with the entire family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful spring weekend in Connecticut, and if your allergies can stand the pollen, there are plenty of things to do around the state with your friends and family!

While Friday will feel summerlike in the state, head to the ice for some cool action as the Hartford Wolf Pack faces off against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins! The game will take place at 7 p.m. at the XL Center. It's also fan appreciation night, where you can have the chance to win $100,000, participate in a mystery giveaway, and enjoy $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Learn more about the game and buy tickets here.

Calling all nature lovers, gardeners, and budding conservationists! On Saturday, Mystic Aquarium is joining Avalonia Land Conservancy in a morning of habitat restoration on one of its newest preserves. From creating pollinator gardens and raking paths to removing invasive plants and vines – there is something for everyone! The event is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn more and register here!

From the sea to stars and space, head to the New England Air Museum on Saturday for Space Expo 2023! The event, happening Saturday, will feature guests from this region’s aerospace industry, activities for children and families, and much more! Keynote Speaker Donya Douglas-Bradshaw will speak at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. about her career with NASA. Meet intergalactic characters, climb aboard historic aircraft, participate in hands-on activities, and learn all about space! Learn more about the event here.

The only limit is your imagination at Brick Fest Live, happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford! See life-sized LEGO models, enjoy hands-on exhibits and building stations, and even see your creations glow in the dark with the conventions Glow Zone! It's the perfect chance to let your family's imagination run wild, one brick at a time. Learn more about the event here!

Celebrate spring in New Milford with their Spring Fest 2023 this Saturday and Sunday! The festival will have food, activities that fun for everyone in the family, music, plant sales, giveaways, and more. From face painting to cuddling goats to food trucks to free giveaways – learn more about the event here!

Head to Waterbury's Palace Theatre on Saturday and Sunday to catch a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof." Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind "South Pacific" and "The King and I" bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Learn more about the performances and purchase tickets here.

Round out the weekend by heading down to New Haven for the 49th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday! This celebration of spring commemorates the planting of 73 cherry blossom trees in 1973 by the New Haven Historical Commission in cooperation with the New Haven Parks Department. The event features live musical entertainment, a dedicated children's area with arts and crafts, a pet-related interest area, and a great range of food and display tables! Learn more about the event here.

Those aren't the only events happening around Connecticut this weekend. Explore more to do at CT Visit!

See you next weekend!

