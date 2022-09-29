Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

It's the first weekend in October, bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted attractions!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!

Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.

Beginning Friday will be Pumpkin Passage at Nature's Art Village in Montville! While spooky in spirit, the event is for all ages. Six different spooky experiences await visitors on almost a half-mile of the trail every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night that is sure to dazzle and delight the entire family! Learn more about the event here.

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival runs this weekend and next! The festival is one of the longest-running festivals in the Northeast and features live music, an arts and crafts show, fireworks, a laser show, and so much more. Not to mention the delicious food you'll find there! The festival runs this Friday through Sunday, as well as all next weekend. Catch the parade this Sunday! Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

Don't miss out on fantastic restaurants in Milford as they celebrate Milford Restaurant Week, running from September 30 to October 9. Milford restaurants are serving special fixed-price multi-course menus and specials for restaurant week! Learn more here.

The scarecrows are back in Wethersfield! The 27th Annual Scarecrows Along Main Street event kicks off Saturday. Visit the historic area of Wethersfield and see the scarecrows as you enjoy local small shops, restaurants, museums, and historic homes. It's sure to put anyone in the fall mood! Learn more about the event here.

Head to Windham County for the Willimantic Downtown Country Fair on Saturday! The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m and feature live music, shopping, a book fair, a clothing swap, and so much more! Learn more about the event here.

All aboard! Gather the family and head for the Pumpkin Patch Train Ride at Danbury Railway Museum! Rides will take place throughout October beginning Saturday! Ride "The Husking Bee" Pumpkin Patch train through the historic railyard in a 1920s passenger coach. to the special pumpkin patch where each child ages 2-12 can select a free pumpkin. Everyone can enjoy some free cider & cookies! And for those more daring, the haunted caboose is back due to its popularity last year. Learn more about the event here!

Looking to support local artisans? The 2nd Annual Cross Currents Artisan Market will be held Sunday at Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. Plenty of items and artists will showcase their products while visitors can enjoy food from the cafe or the various food trucks in attendance. Learn more about the event here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

Halloween Trails/Events

Legends of Fear, Shelton | September 24 - November 5; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Curioporium, Hartford | September 29 - October 29; Thursday, Friday Saturday* Different events on select dates. Check website.

Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Rails to the Darkside, Connecticut Trolly Museum | September 30 - October 30 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at the Ridge, Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford | October 1 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Haunt on Eden, Southington | October 1 - October 29; Friday, Saturday

Terror at Quassy, Quassy Amusement Park | October 7 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail, New Milford | October 14 - October 22; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at Mill Hill, Norwalk | October 21 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

