Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

It's the first full, official weekend of fall and there are plenty of things you can do with the whole family to celebrate the season!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Sorry summer fans, autumn is officially underway this week! To help welcome the new season, there are things you and your family can do across the state this weekend!

The 2022 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, presented by Discover Boating, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina this week, and you can catch it this weekend! The event features more boats this year and offers up many things you and the family can do all weekend long! The event runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

It's time for the 102nd Durham Fair! The fair boasts being the largest agricultural fair in the state. The fair will feature nationally-known country singers, thousands of exhibits to enjoy, and many more events for the entire family. General admission is $9 and the fair runs Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the fair here.

In the mood for some seafood? Catch New England Brewing Co.'s Seafood Fest this weekend in Woodbridge. Portland, Maine's High Roller Lobster Co. and Sixpenny Oyster & Fisher Island Oyster will be featured at the event along with live music. The event takes place Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

From the sea to the sky, this Saturday will be the Stratford Bird Festival! It's the festival's first time back in 10 years. The event is perfect for new or experienced birders across the state! The event doesn't only just feature birds but other experiences as well that are family oriented. The festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stratford Point Lighthouse. Admission is free. Learn more here!

We covered the sea, the sky, and now it's time to get back on land! The Mystic Seaport 25th Annual Antique Vehicle Show, By Land & By Sea show will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum expects around 100 pre-1932 vehicles to be featured. Be sure you catch the Grand Parade around the Village Green and out through the Shipyard's south gate! Learn more about the event here.

If you haven't had your fill of vintage and antique vehicles yet, check out the 42nd Annual Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show & Food Truck Festival this Saturday and Sunday! Saturday is food trucks only, while Sunday is the show and the food trucks. The event features displays of over 700 beautiful airplanes and cars of every type and vintage, 150+ businesses as exhibitors, and a major food truck gathering. Demonstrations and live music will be on hand for the whole family to enjoy. The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Learn more here!

If the antique vehicle festivals aren't far enough back in time for you, check out the 24th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire this weekend where they'll be having their Wizard Weekend event! The faire is a recreation of what a 16th-century harvest festival would feel like (but with running water, of course). You can feast like a king on turkey legs and local craft brews, or shop like a queen in New England's largest Medieval Marketplace! Costumes are encouraged but not required. Learn more about the event here.

If you're in the mood for some tunes, then head to Bridgeport's inaugural Sound on Sound Music Festival this Saturday and Sunday! The music lineup includes the likes of The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, and Dave Matthews. It's two full days of music fun! The festival will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. on both days. Learn more about the event here!

The 2nd Annual Windham County Latino Fest 2022 will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature delicious food trucks, live music, and other activities for the family to enjoy all day long. Admission is free for the public! Learn more about the festival here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

