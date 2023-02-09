Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

From chocolate making to haunted Valentine's Day ghost tours, there's plenty to do with friends, family, and even a special date this weekend in Connecticut!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Not only is it Super Bowl weekend, but it's also the weekend before Valentine's day!

Whether you need a date idea, something to do on your own, or want to do something not NFL related, there are plenty of events you can check out across the state this weekend!

February is also Black History Month. Check out these events that honor, celebrate, and educate about Black history in the country and Connecticut.

Despite the warmer temperatures, it is, in fact, still winter outside. Olde Mystick Village is celebrating the season with its Ice in the Village event, taking place Friday through Sunday. The village will transform into a winter wonderland with ice sculptures on display throughout! The event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday. Take your best photos in support of Love and Family and enter them to win prizes. There are prizes for best Valentine Costume, Cupid Dress-up, most Romantic couple, and even best Valentine Pet photos too! Children, families, and couples can enter throughout the weekend by sharing their photos using the hashtag #IceInTheVillage. Learn more about the event here!

Beginning on Friday and running until March 18, celebrate the winter outdoors with RiverQuest Winter Wildlife Eagle Cruises! RiverQuest is part of the Connecticut River Museum, located at Steamboat dock in Essex. With minimal leaves on the trees and minimal human activity, the viewing won't get any better! The boat does have a heated cabin but they suggest you dress warm since the best views are from the open decks. Don't forget your camera! Learn more about the cruise here.

If you want a laugh heading into this weekend, head to the Heritage Hotel in Southbury for Filthy Comedy and Troy Bond from Hulu, NBC, and TikTok. Bond is a comedian and writer based in New York, known for his sharp crowd work skills and tongue-in-cheek modern Seinfeld sketches that helped to build his fast-growing audience on TikTok and Instagram. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Learn more here!

Who said Valentine's Day celebrations have to be cute and sweet? For only two weekends, beginning Friday, you can attend the My Bloody Valentine Downtown Mystic Ghost Tour. The event is a two-hour walking tour through Mystic's most haunted places with stories of romance, love, and Valentine's gone awry over the centuries. Learn more about the event here.

Bring the whole family down to Lyman's Orchards' Apple Barrel Farm Market on Saturday and Sunday for their Valentine's Day Party! The event includes family-friendly activities like crafts, sweet treats, and activities with your valentine! There will be a Valentine's Day Card Making Station, hot cocoa bar, and cookie decorating kits. Learn more about the event here.

Speaking of sweet treats, learn how to make chocolate with the Wilton Historical Society's Chocolate Making Workshop on Saturday! The event is one hour from 11 a.m. to noon, and participants can make their very own Valentine's Day chocolates using a wide variety of molds. Kids will also be able to create and decorate a box to take the chocolates home in. Learn more here!

The maple syrup season is kicking off early, and The Woodbury Sugar Shed wants to show you how it all works! Stop by on Saturday and Sunday to take in the sights and smells of maple syrup making. Sample a few different grades of the syrup and discover which one is your new favorite! Learn more about the Woodbury Sugar Shed here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

