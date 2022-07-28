Weekend happenings around Connecticut, July 29-31

From Breakdancing Shakespeare to a jazz festival in the Litchfield hills, there's plenty to do around Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — The second to last weekend in July is here, and with it comes beautiful weather! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you have plenty of options!

Check out some events happening around the state below.

But, soft! What light through yonder window break... dances? Head to the Hartford Stage from Thursday to Saturday to catch Breakdancing Shakespeare! This year's performance is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth with music and choreography to accompany the tale. Learn more about the performance and buy tickets here.

Celebrate all things Wizarding World with Waterbury's Harry Potter Day this Friday and Saturday. Shops will over special, wizardly additions to their menus and each will post a clue that attendees can use to piece together to answer their Wizard Quest mystery! The theme for 2022 is "Magical Creatures," and it will be two days packed with adventure, scavenger hunts, and magic! Learn more about the event here.

Celebrate summer at the Old Lyme Midsummer Festival Friday and Saturday! The festival kicks off Friday evening with the Florence Griswold Museum lawn concert. You can arrive early and attend the Midsummer Super Sale at the museum's shop and open house. Saturday, attendees will find [plenty of art, food, and family fun up and down Lyme Street! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

If you're looking for a different kind of beat, head to the 27th Annual Litchfield Jazz Festival from Friday to Sunday. The festival takes place in Washington at the Tisch Family Auditorium at the Frederick Gunn School. The festival is live again for the first time in three years. Some musicians featured are SamaraJoy, Anton Kot, and the Gregoire Maret Trio. Learn more about the festival here.

The sky's the limit with Stars Above Open Air Circus! The performance returns to Wilton this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Stars Above is an outdoor circus that tours across the Northeast. The performance is set to original music and reimagined cover songs. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy the show! Learn more about the circus and book tickets here.

Daydreaming about the flowers? Lyman Orchard's Sunflower Maze opens back up this Saturday until August 28! There are 350,000 sunflowers organized in a pattern featuring Daniel Ticker's Neighborhood. One dollar from every admission also supports Connecticut Children's Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders. Learn more about the event here.

Powder Ridge Park's Mountain Music Series will be held this Saturday. Featured is Moondance, a Jim Morrison tribute band, Broken Arrow which performs the music of Neil Young, and SoulShine, a group of New York musicians with a mutual love for the Allman Brothers. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m. Lean more about the event and purchase tickets here.

The magic of "Matilda the Musical" is coming to Warner Theatre's Main Stage in Torrington beginning Saturday, running until August 14. Inspired by Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical is a masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of Matilda. Learn more about the performance and purchase tickets here.

And don't forget that from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.