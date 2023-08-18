Things to do this weekend in Connecticut, August 18-20

From a railroad comedy show to sunsets sips and sunflowers, here's what's going on in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a rainy and cloudy week, this weekend is shaping up to be a beautiful one.

With that, there are plenty of events and festivals in the state this weekend that you can check out with friends and family!

Round out this week with Sunflowers, Sips & Sunsets at Lyman Orchards! It's the final day of this event. Walk your way through 2.5 miles of winding pathways in an original Sunflower Maze and enjoy various wines from three Connecticut wineries. Admission is $38 a ticket, which includes six 2-ounce tastings, a 5-ounce Lyman Orchards souvenir cup, and entry into the sunflower maze. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more here!

It's the return of the dragon boat races in Hartford this weekend! Cheer on your favorite team and celebrate Asian and Pacific Island cultures through traditional music and dance, hands-on art activities, food, and martial arts at this free, family-friendly annual event! The Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival will occur Saturday at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

Sail through time at the 32nd Annual Antique Marine Engine Expo at Mystic Seaport Museum! The event will be held Saturday and Sunday and is one of the oldest major marine engine shows in the nation, with over 300 exhibits. Learn more about the exhibit hours and purchase tickets here.

"Thou'rt a scholar; let us therefore eat and drink!" The ShakesBeer Festival is back this year with an array of amazingly crafted beers. The festival will take place on the grounds of the historic American Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, offering breathtaking views of the beautiful Long Island Sound. With over 50 craft breweries, live music, local food trucks and vendors, and games and activities, it's the perfect recipe for good times and unforgettable memories! The event will happen Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

As the fair season continues, it's time for the 70th Annual Bridgewater Fair! The fair will offer everything from live music, animals, special acts, shopping, amusement, contests, and a chance to win a Toyota Tundra! It is an event-packed weekend and a fun family outing. The fair runs from Friday to Sunday. See the times and event schedule here.

Let the good times roll with the Naugatuck Railroad Comedy Train on Friday! This 18+ event starts at 6 p.m. as passengers board a train for a scenic ride through the Naugatuck River Valley. Along the way, onboard comics will preview what guests can expect. Passengers will arrive in Torrington and enjoy a comedy show at 7:30 p.m. with food and beverages. It's a night of laughs and fun! Book your tickets and see the itinerary of events here.

Of course, that's not all there is to do this weekend in Connecticut. Head to CT Visit for more ideas and events!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





