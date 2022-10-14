Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

As October continues, we get closer and closer to Halloween. Here are some events, festivals, and haunted trails in Connecticut anyone can enjoy!

CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!

Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.

See how creative the down of Branford can get starting this Friday with their 12th Annual Scarecrows on the Green! This annual Branford Garden Club fundraiser includes dozens of imaginative entries from commercial businesses, local nonprofits, schools, learning centers, and more. Learn more about this event here!

Looking for more family fun this weekend? Head to Wethersfield for the 13th Annual Cove Side Carnival! The event features food, games, and more, right in the heart of Wethersfield's historical district. Come for the history, stay for the fun! Learn more about the event here. The event is held Friday from 5 pm. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free! Learn more here.

For a less spooky fun event this weekend, the 11th Annual Playwrights Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday in Torrington at The Warner Theatre. The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences. Admission is $12 and the event begins at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Learn more here.

The International Ocean Film Festival will be held once again at Mystic Aquarium this year in partnership with Green Planet Films. The event will feature programs/shorts for the whole family, discussions, student films, and so much more! The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here!

It's the final weekend for the 24th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire and to celebrate, things are getting spooky! The All Hallows Weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend as you celebrate ghosts, ghouls, and things that go bump in the night. Learn more about the event here.

It's The Great Pumpkin Festival, Charlie Brown! The festival is held in Stratford on Saturday, featuring live dance performances, a costume contest, pumpkin carving, and a magic show! Admission is free and the event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here!

Ghouls Just Want To Have Fun at the Mohegan Sun will provide plenty of fun for the entire family this Saturday and Sunday! The event is an immersive, variety game show in which two competitors compete in Halloween trivia, nostalgic children’s games, and horrifying dares to be the last ghoul standing. Tickets are $20 per person, with a special VIP ticket for $60. Learn more here.

The 2nd Annual Great Wilton Pumpkin Fest will take place this Saturday! The family can enjoy fall-themed lawn games and join costumed colonial docents as they cook over an open hearth, weave and spin flax, or hammer away in the blacksmith’s forge, all while munching on complimentary cider and donuts. Visitors can also browse the pumpkin patch to take a pumpkin home with them! The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here!

Halloween Trails/Events

Legends of Fear, Shelton | September 24 - November 5; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Curioporium, Hartford | September 29 - October 29; Thursday, Friday Saturday* Different events on select dates. Check website.

Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Rails to the Darkside, Connecticut Trolly Museum | September 30 - October 30 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at the Ridge, Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford | October 1 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Haunt on Eden, Southington | October 1 - October 29; Friday, Saturday

Terror at Quassy, Quassy Amusement Park | October 7 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail, New Milford | October 14 - October 22; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at Mill Hill, Norwalk | October 21 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

