From bluegrass to supporting Connecticut artisans, here's what's happening in Connecticut this weekend you can check out!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be another fantastic weekend to head out with friends and family and see what's happening around the state!

Immerse yourself in history with National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut exhibition! This groundbreaking exhibition brings the discovery of a story through nine distinct multi-sensory galleries, 3,300 years in the making. The exhibition will take place at the Connecticut Convention Center. See more information about times and ticket prices here.

Ready for some tunes? Get ready for some outstanding local, regional and national bluegrass acts to converge on the Podunk Stages in Goshen and deliver a fantastic festival experience! The Main Stage festivities kick off on Thursday and their Housatonic Stage features bluegrass and bluegrass-friendly acts from around Connecticut and the region playing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are plenty of activities the whole family can enjoy! The event runs until Sunday. You can learn more about the event here.

Support your local artisans and crafters during the Made in Connecticut Expo at the Berlin Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday! The expo brings over 300 unique booths all from all over Connecticut in every category imaginable. Food companies, drink companies, handcrafted products, manufacturers, apparel and fashion designers, artists and artisans, farm producers, local authors doing book signings, health and beauty product companies, pet companies, top local gourmet food trucks, furniture makers, upcyclers and so much more! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Music On The Mountain in New Milford is a weekend-long celebration of music and entertainment set against the majestic Candlelight Farms! Enjoy the best of local and Nashville-based artists for an elevated musical experience that echoes an afternoon picnic in the park with family and friends. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Learn more about the event and see admission prices here.

Mystic is getting artsy! The Mystic Outdoor Art Festival is the oldest event of its kind in the Northeast region, drawing thousands of people from around New England and beyond during this two-day event. Mystic Seaport Museum is proud to hold this year's Children's Art Park in the Shipyard, offer paid parking in the south parking lot, and host the second annual Performing Arts Stage on Saturday evening. Learn more about the event, including times and ticket prices, here.

Make room for the 3rd Annual CT Potato and Corn Festival this weekend in Bozrah! The event runs Saturday and Sunday and promises to be fun for the whole family! Not only will the food trucks feature delicious foods highlighting corn and potatoes, but also children of all ages will enjoy free shows, live music, shopping at over 50 unique small business vendors, and more! Admission is free. Learn more about the event here.

Get ready to laugh for a good cause! The Connecticut chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America(HDSA) has teamed up to raise awareness and funds through laughter. Headlining from ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and multiple appearances on the ‘Tonight Show’ Cathy Ladman! There will also be a Comedy Showdown Competition with eight comics battling it out and winner takes all $300 cash! There will be raffles, food, drinks and good vibrations! The event is Saturday, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Bristol Polish Club. Head here for more information on tickets.

