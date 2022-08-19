Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

This weekend will be a great one for outdoor plans and festivals and events will be held across the state to enjoy with the whole family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!

The Hartford County 4-H Fair will be held Friday through Sunday in Somers. The fair promises three full days of exhibits and activities the whole family can enjoy, along with live bands, children's entertainment, food, and more! The fair runs Friday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the fair here.

Celebrate Asian culture on Saturday with the Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival in Hartford! It's a free, family-friendly event highlighted by dragon boat racing. Festival highlights include music and dance performances, food and merchandise vendors, a beer garden, martial arts expo, and activities for children. The festival will be held Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more here!

The 48th Annual Milford Oyster Festival will take place Saturday and along with amazing food, attendees can enjoy a craft beer area, a car show, arts and crafts vendors, rides, and live music featuring Scott Stapp, lead vocalist for the band Creed. The event will kick off Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the free event here.

Reach for the stars with the New England Air Museum's Space Expo this Saturday! This event will feature veteran NASA astronaut Tom Jones, guests from our region's aerospace industry, activities for children, and much more! The CT Summer at the Museum does not apply to this event. The event is free at the cost of admission. Learn more about the event here!

If neither land nor stars pique your interest, perhaps the ocean will! New London's Pirate Fest will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new event is to celebrate the lore of Captain Kidd. Come in costume and enjoy Kalmar Nyckel ship tours, pirate crafts, and cannon demonstrations! The event will be held at New London Waterfront Park. Learn more here!

Get creative this weekend with the 2nd Annual Litchfield Hills Creative Festival! The festival is free and open to the public and includes an artists' fair, open studios, food trucks, children's activities, live music and theatrical performances and more! The event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Torrington. Learn more here!

Forget about "Taco Tuesday" and say hello to "Taco Saturday" with Granby's 5th Annual Connecticut Taco Festival! For the first time ever, a Birria Taco Throwdown will also take place at the festival. Food trucks from all backgrounds will be selling tacos in addition to their regular menus. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

Celebrate Puerto Rican culture with the 2022 Annual Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival del Coquí! The parade will be held Sunday and follow Hartford's main streets culminating at Bushnell Park, kicking off the festival portion of the day. the festival will feature the best local Puerto Rican talent, groups, solo artists, and cultural acts, and will also have shopping and delicious food available! Learn more about the events here.

To end the weekend, head to Wethersfield for the Old Wethersfield 5K & 10K run! The single-loop 5K or double-loop 10K will take runners through historic, quant streets in Old Wethersfield and finish in scenic Wethersfield Cove on an unpaved trail along the river. The run takes place Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Learn more here!

And don't forget that from July 1 to Sept. 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

