From movies under the moonlight to golden sunflower fields, there's plenty to do and see this weekend around Connecticut!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!

If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:

"Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down, down, down" to Essex to catch Ivoryton Playhouse's "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash" beginning this weekend. The show features two dozen songs from Johnny Cash's songbook including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Name Sue," and "Folsom Prison Blues." The show begins on Aug. 11 and runs until Sept. 11. Learn more about the performance and purchase tickets here.

Sunflowers and wine will welcome you this weekend at Lyman Orchards' Sunflower Maze Wine Tasting event! The wine tasting features wine from three local Connecticut wineries including Paradise Hills Winery and Gouveia Vineyards. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 pm. Friday. Learn more about the event here.

It's the second weekend for Moonlight Movies in Mansfield! The event is held at Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m. This Friday will feature "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" and the movies are free and open to everyone! Learn more about the event here.

The 5th Annual Sunflower Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in Windsor! The event features over four acres of sunflowers in 20 varieties from 3 to 10 feet tall! Tickets include an optional hayride out to the field and one bloom per person! Learn more about the event and book your tickets here.

Attention all Girl Scouts! The Connecticut Science Center will host its Make It Go day this Saturday! Scouts can find hands-on activities, live science demonstrations, and exploration. All scouts will have a chance to navigate a scavenger hunt to earn an exclusive Science Center patch created just for this day! Learn more about the event here.

This weekend will be the 2nd Annual Pour for the Cure event across the state! The Connecticut chapter of Cure Starts Now will host the event with participating breweries and wineries Saturday and Sunday. Those participating will donate a percentage of beer and wine sales to the chapter in hopes of helping future research in finding a cure for pediatric brain cancer. Learn more about the event and who will be participating here.

Bring your appetites to Bozrah this weekend and attend the Connecticut Potato & Corn Festival! The event will feature food vendors using both foods to create mouth-watering dishes you can enjoy along with live music and other activities! On Saturday, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Join the 16th Annual Shoreline Jewish Festival, a celebration of Jewish life this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature Jewish music from around the world, children's programs, Israeli food, and other fair favorites. There will be a book sale, artists, and arts and crafts for kids! Learn more about the event here.

And don't forget that from July 1 to Sept. 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.

Some notable attractions that are participating include:

Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, Bridgeport

Hill-Stead Museum, Farmington

Institute for American Indian Studies Museum & Research Center, Washington

Kidcity Children’s Museum, Middletown

Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, Norwalk

Mystic Aquarium, Mystic

Mystic Seaport Museum, Mystic

Prudence Crandall Museum, Canterbury

FOX61 is proud to spotlight Connecticut Summer at the Museum 2022!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

