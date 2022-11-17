Weekend happenings around Connecticut, Nov. 18-20

Holiday markets and light shows are beginning to spring up across the state to kickstart the holiday spirit this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — With temperatures dropping this weekend, it'll feel more like December than November.

Luckily, if it activates holiday mode for you, there are plenty of things to do across the state to help keep the holiday spirit going!

Check out what you and your family and friends can do this weekend.

Deck the Walls at The Lyme Art Association begins this Friday and will run until January 1, 2023. More than 200 original works of art by member artists will be on display and priced to sell as holiday gifts. All shows are on view Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the opening reception on Sunday, November 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 pm. Learn more about the event here.

More than 40 crafters from the area will gather together for the 44th Annual Holly Berry Festival in Hamden. The event will take place Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with an assortment of items to shop for holiday gifts, specialty foods, and baked goods will also be on sale. Children's activities and a raffle will also be taking place. Learn more about the event here.

Get lost in a world of dazzling lights at the 28th Annual Festival of Lights at Goodwin Park! All of the displays have gone green and are fitted with new LED light bulbs, saving both energy and electricity. This also makes the displays much more vibrant and colorful than ever before! The event runs from Friday to December 31. Learn more here.

Also beginning this weekend is the Holiday Lights Spectacular at Olde Mystick Village! Half a million lights will sparkle across the shopping area for visitors to enjoy. The event runs from Friday to Jan. 31, 2023. Learn more here.

Drop the basketball and pick up a turkey for Newtown's Turkey Toss Basketball event on Friday! Compete for the highest score in three rounds of shooting foul shots. Teams consist of two members of the same family, one adult (16 years & older), and one child. Proceeds from this event will benefit the future Newtown Bicycle Playground. Learn more about the event here.

Hear that? It's the Sleigh Bells Ring Christmas Festival in Bolton! The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event features local crafters along with a raffle and delicious food on-site for visitors! Stop by to find a unique gift for friends and family. Learn more about the event here.

The Ridgefield Woman's Club 50th Annual Craft Fair will be held Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many known and beloved crafters will be returning as well as others from around the area, making the event a place to find that special gift for your friends or family! A "Take a Chance" table will also be featured with donations from other crafters. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

The Railroad Museum of New England and Naugatuck Railroad is partnering with the United States Marine Corps once again in their annual Toys for Tots drive! They will be running a special train to four different stops along their line collecting toys to bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate youth across America. Learn more about the event taking place Saturday here.

Beginning Saturday and running until December 31 is Lake Compounce's Holiday Lights event! Enjoy Connecticut's tallest Christmas tree, spectacular light shows around the park set to holiday music, meet holiday characters, and write a letter to Santa! Learn more about the event here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

