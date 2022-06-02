Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

The first weekend of Pride Month features plenty of celebrations around the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of Pride Month and there are parades, festivals, and celebrations across the state!

Head here for a list of other events happening this weekend, including a race along the Farmington River and a family-friendly scavenger hunt!

The Galleries at WORK_SPACE in Manchester are exhibiting art across various mediums from artists who created work that reflected what LGBTQAI+ pride and resilience mean to them. The "Art of Pride" event runs from May 6 to June 30. Learn more about the exhibition here.

Windsor Art Center will be hosting an exhibit called "Acceptance Through The Ages." There, artists in the LGTBQAI+ community are using their artwork to address coming out, acceptance by friends and family, and, most importantly, acceptance of self and how that has changed over the last 50 years. The exhibit runs until June 25. Learn more about the exhibit here.

The 2022 OutFilm CT LGTBQ+ Film Festival event features 113 feature-length movies, short films, and documentaries, selected from over 675 submissions. Most of the films will play at Trinity College's Cinestudio. Closing night films will be shown at Apple Cinemas on Front Street and the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. Learn more here.

You can join Westport Pride for a family-friend drag experience at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 4! "All 4 Drag and Drag For All" begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 p.m. The show includes performances and discussions with four amazing performers. Learn more about the event and get tickets here!

Just over the border in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city will be hosting its inaugural LGBTQAI+ Pride Parade! The parade will begin at Springfield Technical Community College. The parade begins at 10 a.m. sharp. Learn more here!

Try something new with the Pride Silent Disco in Norwalk! The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event-goers will wear individual headphones and you're in control of the sound and can switch between stations. The disco will be held at the Triangle Community Center. Learn more and sign up here!

The 4th Annual Middletown PrideFEST will take place from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Middletown. The afternoon will consist of the street fair on Main Street, including a Pride March from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a Pride Rally from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and then the Pride Showcase Concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

Ridgefield CT Pride will be holding their Pride in the Park celebration from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ballard Park. The event will include a march, live music, and other events! Learn more about the event here.

The Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus will perform “Singing from the Heart” on June 4 at 8 p.m. and June 5 at 3 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art. It'll be their 10th-anniversary concert as well. Learn more about the event here and how you can purchase tickets.

Salem will hold its first Pride Fest at Burnett's Country Gardens on New London Road. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include handmade vendors while supporting the LGBTQAI+ community. Learn more about the event here.

Head to The Owl Wine & Food Bar in Washington for their celebration of the LGBTQAI+ community and supporters! There will be a selection of Pride In The Hills silent auction items, complimentary pizza, and more! The event runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more here!

Other events this weekend

Comedian Chris Rock heads to Mohegan Sun this Friday for his Ego Death World Tour 2022. The show is at 8 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mohegan Sun says the event will be a phone-free experience and the show features mature content. Learn more about the show and how you can get tickets here!

The UConn Health Half Marathon 10k & 5k has moved to Saturday! The race will take place along the Farmington River with a two-loop, 31.1-mile course! The race begins at 7:45 a.m. at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center on Iron Horse Boulevard. Learn more about the race here!

Learn fascinating history as you take the Tree Walkthrough Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford this Saturday. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The tour through ornamental and historic sections will also have you learn about the beautiful nature on the grounds. The Tree Walk is part of the Connecticut Forest & Park Association's Trails Day Weekend. The day encourages the public to explore the outdoors! Advance registration is encouraged and can be done online. The event is free. Learn more here!

Bring the family to the Guilford Green this Saturday for the Community Nursery School's "Little Folks' Fair"! All proceeds benefit the school which is a non-profit nursery. The event is family-friendly and held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and transforms the green into a playground for children. This year will feature donkey rides, bounce houses, games, and a trackless train ride along with other entertainment! Learn more about the event here.

Looking for some magic and romance to kickstart your June? The 12th Annual Robin Hood's Medieval Faire will take place at the Harwinton Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grab a turkey leg, a craft brew, and explore the artisan marketplace and watch jousting knights, armored combat, and other circus-style performers! Costumes are encouraged but not required. The faire will run every weekend until July 3. Learn more about the event here!

The Farmington Polo Club's 2022 season kicks off this weekend, running Saturdays until August 24! This Saturday is the Stella Chalice Trophy. You can reserve a VIP table or private party or tailgate spot online. General admission and individual VIP admission tickets can be purchased online in advance or in person at the gate on the day of the match. Learn more about the events here!

Get your sleuthing hats ready for the 4th Annual Scavenger Hunt at The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum in Norwalk. This year, the theme for the hunt is recycling and sustainability. Have fun hunting for clews in Mathews Park and all around the exterior facades of all five buildings. Children must be accompanied by an adult and the recommended age is 5 years old and older. Prizes will be awarded to the lucky winners at a later date. Learn more about the event here!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.