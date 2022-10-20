Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

Pumpkins, trollies, and candy, oh my! As we get closer to Halloween, plenty of places in Connecticut are rolling out all things spooky this weekend.

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!

Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!

Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery in West Hartford. It's suggested by event hosts that participants be 10 years old or older due to some scary content. Tours take place on Oct. 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at Old North Cemetery, 80 North Main Street. Tours leave every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and run for 45 minutes. This event sells out, so book now!

Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford is hosting its 5th annual short horror film competition Friday. The event is 21+! The screening event begins at 5 p.m. and is $15. See films from independent filmmakers while enjoying the Two Roads Brewing Company's spooky good rum-barrel aged pumpkin beer, Roadsmary’s Baby! Learn more about the event here.

Get a head start on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in New London with the entire family! The New London Halloween Town event will feature trick or treating, a costume contest for kids pre-k to fifth grade, roaming entertainment, and the New London Fire Department safety trailer. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and go on until 9 p.m. Learn more here!

Beginning Friday, the Kid-Friendly Haunted Walk Through Petting Zoo at Flamig Farm will begin! The petting zoo will be open Friday, Saturday, and then next Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's a little spooky but a whole lot of fun! Learn more about the event here. Event organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance due to limited parking.

All-aboard! Take a ride on the Haunted Trolley from The Shore Line Trolley Museum with hosts who will turn your evening into an other-worldly journey beginning this weekend! Be part of a one-hour exclusive interactive supernatural event limited to only 40 passengers per hour/per adventure. The event is only held this weekend and next weekend. Get your tickets here!

Meet the Sanderson Sisters and enjoy an all-around scientifically spooky Saturday at the Connecticut Science Center's Spooktacular event! Get your fill of Halloween sweets and snacks as you gather up goodies around the area and explore all the exhibits for family-friendly fun for all ages. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more here.

This Saturday and Sunday head to Mystic Seaport Museum to carve a pumpkin for their 2nd Annual Jack-O-Lantern walk on Wednesday! Whatever you create you’ll enjoy festive fun and get a discount on a ticket to the Jack-o-Lantern Walk! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here!

If you still got some time to spare after carving your pumpkin, head down the street to Olde Mistick Village for their first annual Apple Festival. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music and other activities for the whole family! Learn more about the event here.

Enjoy the amazing weekend weather ahead and go to Roaring Acres Alpaca Farm in Suffield for their 2nd Annual Fall Farm Festival! The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The farm will host amazing local vendors and include fun activities like trick-or-treating for children, petting and feeding the farm animals, a costume contest, food trucks, and more! Learn more about the event here.

Looking for a non-scary fall attraction for the family? Head to East Hampton's Pumpkintown, USA! See all the pumpkin head folk and their pets in two venues and visit the Harvest Store and Garden Center for fall-themed food and other decor. Learn more about Pumpkintown here!

Halloween Trails/Events

Legends of Fear, Shelton | September 24 - November 5; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Curioporium, Hartford | September 29 - October 29; Thursday, Friday Saturday* Different events on select dates. Check website.

Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Rails to the Darkside, Connecticut Trolly Museum | September 30 - October 30 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at the Ridge, Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford | October 1 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Haunt on Eden, Southington | October 1 - October 29; Friday, Saturday

Terror at Quassy, Quassy Amusement Park | October 7 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail, New Milford | October 14 - October 22; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at Mill Hill, Norwalk | October 21 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

---

