Family-friendly things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Sept. 29-Oct. 1

October begins this weekend! With it comes haunted trails, beer festivals, and other fall celebrations you can check out.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Have a boring weekend on tap? As the rain moves out this weekend and as October settles in, here are some things you can check out around the state!

Don't forget to check out this list of haunted trails and events to get you in the perfect mood for Halloween!

It's that time of year again for apple fritters and a delightful time with the whole family at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival! Beginning Friday, the festival lasts this weekend and next, bringing six full days of entertainment and delicious treats. The event will feature fireworks this Saturday and a road race and parade on Sunday. Visitors will enjoy a jam-packed schedule of events, entertainment, activities, specialty foods, crafts and fun for all ages. The best part? Admission is free! Learn more about the event here.

The ushering in of October means it's time for Oktoberfest! Twelve Percent Beer Project in North Haven will host its Oktoberfest celebration from Friday to Sunday with a $25 ticket entry. The ticket includes your first beer and a commemorative stein you can keep and use throughout the day. The event will be filled with live music, games, pretzels, sausages, dancing, and, of course, beer! Learn more about the event including times and admission prices here.

It's a trail of lights, pumpkins, and... dinosaurs? Head to The Dinosaur Place in Montville between this weekend and the very end of October to enjoy the 5th Annual Pumpkin Passage event! The trail consists of lights with glowing dinosaurs, pumpkins, and mythical creatures and will be enjoyable for kids of all ages. Also, the event will host bounce houses, marshmallow roasting, cornhole and other lawn games, food trucks, and a trick-or-treat night on Oct. 29! Times are Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Start sashaying down the runway to the RuPaul's Drag Race "Night of the Living Drag" event on Friday. The show will take place at Waterbury's Palace Theater from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature stars such as Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique, Rosè, Tayce, and the hose, Yvie Oddly. With a VIP upgrade, you can also enjoy a private meet and greet with the queens before the show. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

It's not witchcraft, but it is the 59th Annual Old Saybrook Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend! Saturday and Sunday, enjoy the town's annual celebration of the arts with showcases in fine art, fiber, glass, jewelry, photography, and sculpture, among other categories. Food will also be available from local organizations. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking is free. Learn more about the event here.

If you're ready to skip fall and head right into winter, glide your way on over to Bridgeport this weekend for The Great Circus on Ice! This is an enchanting and unforgettable performance that's perfect for all ages. The Great Circus on Ice will whisk you away on a frozen adventure where elegance meets excitement! Enjoy incredible circus acts, jugglers, daring tightrope walks, clowns, and awe-inspiring skaters. The show runs Saturday at the Klein Memorial Auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

Also happening in Bridgeport this weekend is the Sound on Sound Music Festival held at Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday. Relax with a cold beer or a glass of wine, or ride the Ferris wheel while enjoying over 20 bands with no overlapping sets. Some artists performing this weekend include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gin Blossoms, Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Hozier, and Alanis Morissette! Head here for schedules and to book tickets.

And finally, after being rained out last weekend, The Simsbury Fly-In Car Show & Food Truck Festival will happen this Sunday! It's the largest event of its kind in the area and it will be even more fun for the entire family. From an all-electric airplane demo to helicopter rides to a car show that attracts 450 cars each year and will have trophies awarded in over 30 categories! Other attractions include engine demonstrations, seminars, live music, and a formation flying demonstration by the Yankee Clippers. The event runs Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Simsbury Airport. Learn more about the event here.

--

These aren't the only events happening in Connecticut this weekend; you can see more events, festivals, and shows happening at CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.