Things to do this weekend in Connecticut

From the Connecticut Fish & Outdoor show to a beer festival at a greenhouse, there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the final weekend of March! While Saturday's weather pales in comparison to Sunday's, the weekend is still crammed-packed with ways to get out of the house and have some fun!

Head to the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center this weekend for the Connecticut Fish & Outdoor Show! The show offers an extensive lineup of exhibitors, experts, seminars, demonstrations, competitions and more. Fishing is the show's primary focus, and visitors can also browse many other outdoor sport displays and demos including those for ATVs, rock climbing, rafting, kayaking, hunting, zip lining, biking and much more! Learn more about the event here.

Beginning Saturday and running for a month, explore Essex with its daffodils! The 43,000+ daffodils are waiting to blossom across Essex, Centerbrook and Ivoryton villages, and invite you to celebrate spring! Enjoy this natural event, as well as local villages, shops, restaurants, galleries, architecture, and waterfront. Celebrate with merchants along “Daffodil Way”! Track the daffodils from baby buds to full-force bloom on Instagram @experienceessex. Learn more about the event here.

If you're not quite done celebrating St. Patrick's Day then stick to Essex for their annual Essex Go Bragh Irish Parade! The parade takes place from Main Street and marches into the heart of Essex Village. The idea for this event was born in the minds of Park and Recreation staff as a new special event for Essex that would get people together in the village for fun and festivities and hopefully break the spell of a long and cold winter. The parade will take place Saturday, stepping off at 11 a.m. Learn more about the parade here.

Enjoy the beautiful weather on Sunday with the Northern Nipmuck Trail Race in Union! The Northern Nipmuck trail race involves the northern section of the beautiful Nipmuck Trail, in an out-and-back course format covering approximately 16 miles. The course starts across the road from Bigelow Hollow State Park and follows the blue-blazed Nipmuck Trail south down to the Boston Hollow trailhead, at which point runners will retrace their steps back. Learn more about the race here.

Head to Cheshire on Sunday for a celebration to kick off spring! At Michael's Greenhouse, spring will be in full swing with the MiKro 7th Annual Greenhouse Beer Festival! Stroll around and sample amazing craft beer while looking at all of the beautiful plants in bloom all while you also enjoy live bluegrass music and some excellent local food! Learn more about the event here!

After being postponed, Danbury's Holi on the Green Festival is happening on Sunday! The Hindu festival celebrates spring as a colorful, joyous occasion! Enjoy music by DJ AD SaaZ accompanied by a fashion show displaying clothing and accessories from India. In between throwing gulal powder - browse shopping from local vendors. There will be jewelry, clothes, arts, and craft stalls available. And, throughout the afternoon, experience dance performances that showcase classical dance like Kathak and Bollywood styles! Learn more about the event here.

If you're looking for additional things to do this weekend, head to CT Visit's weekend events page here!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.