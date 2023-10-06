Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 6-8

From spooky haunts to beer festivals to the Hartford Puerto Rican Parade and Festival, there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — October is officially here, and so are all the festivals and haunted attractions to go with it! Despite some rain and dropping temperatures this weekend, there's still plenty to do and check out in Connecticut.

Head to the Goshen Fairgrounds this weekend for the 5th Annual Black Bear Americana Music Festival! It's three days of music featuring over 50 bands that fall under rock, blues, bluegrass, and folk music. The festival will have acts, including internationally known Grammy winners and local and up-and-coming artists. The festival will also host workshops, food, arts and crafts vendors, and other art activities. The Black Bear Americana Music Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, with gates opening at 9 a.m. Head to their website for details on pricing.

It's still fair season in Connecticut, and the Portland Agricultural Fair is celebrating fall this Friday through Sunday! The fair will host many demonstrations, contests and tournaments along with feature local vendors. Children's activities will also be featured including Storytime with Ms. Cheryl and her Puppets and Makerspace, where children can build their own mobile robot! Head to their website to learn more about the event, including admission prices and a schedule of events.

It's that time of year again! The Yale Concert Band will perform its fall concert with Thomas C. Duffy as music director. The concert will feature the "William Tell Overture," "Chávez, 1927," and "Variations on a Korean Folk Song," among others. Admission is free and no tickets are required. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Woolsey Hall. Head here for more information.

Autumn arts aplenty! Head to Madison this weekend for the Autumn Arts Festival on the Madison Green to celebrate original artwork and fine crafts by artists throughout the state and tri-state region. The festival spans Saturday and Sunday and artisans will exhibit pottery, wood, glass, fiber, and jewelry designs. The event is free to attend. Learn more about the festival here.

Halloween is going to the dogs, literally! The First Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Festival will take place this weekend at Salmon Brook Park in Granby. It's a fun shopping experience as over 60 small business crafters and vendors will be in attendance and every child will get a free treat bag, which they can use to go trick-or-treating! Enter your dog into the free contests held over the weekend, including "Best Costume" and "Best Kisser." The event is free and will happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about the event here.

The spirit of Oktoberfest continues with the 16th Annual Harvest Bounty Brewfest happening in Litchfield on Saturday. Taste beers, wines and spirits from around the state while enjoying live music and delicious foods. There will be lawn games to play and fire pits to relax around with along with your friends. The event will be held rain or shine. Head here to learn more about the event.

The Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival will be held on Sunday after a delay in September out of respect for fallen Hartford officer Bobby Garten. Participants and spectators can expect an exciting lineup of entertainment, delicious cuisine, and other engaging activities that showcase the beauty and traditions of Puerto Rico. Head to their website for more information.

