Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. Classic songs like Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, and Caravan will be featured. The show will take place at the Infinity Music Hall in Hartford with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

We may not have gotten much snow yet this winter but that shouldn't stop you from hitting the slopes! Challenge your friends and show off your tricks during Powder Ridge's Slopestyle Competition. Prizes will also be rewarded! Register at the lodge at 2 p.m., and the event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free for season pass holders or with the purchase of a lift pass for the day. Learn more here.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in New Haven as the New Haven Museum teams with the Yale-China Association for Lunarfest 2023! The free event offers activities and programs for all ages featuring food, art, music, literature, and dance. The event will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Mohegan Sun's 19th Annual Sun Wine & Food Festival will take place Saturday. The main event features over 1,000 types of wine, beer, and spirits for guests to sample inside the Earth Expo Center! Foodies can also taste dishes from award-winning regional restaurants and select bites from elite chefs. Two culinary stages will be set up for guests to take in a variety of celebrity chef demos from Michael Symon, Robert Irvine, Marc Murphy, Maneet Chauhan, Nyesha Arrington, Richard Blais, and more! Learn more about the event here.

It's the last weekend for the Olde Mistick Village's Holiday Lights Spectacular event! It's one of the largest holiday light displays in southern New England with over half a million lights. Enjoy the display as you walk throughout the village square of shops and restaurants for families to enjoy! Learn more about the event here.

