Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

Fair season is underway and there are plenty happening this weekend. See what's happening in your neck of the woods!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend.

Check out what you can do with the whole family!

The Hebron Harvest Fair takes place this weekend from Thursday to Sunday! The family-friendly agricultural fair features live entertainment, activities for children, rides, livestock pulls, motorsports and delicious food! Learn more about the fair here.

The 130th Wapping Fair will be held this weekend from Thursday to Sunday! Head to the fair to see live performances, a children's zoo, and have a weekend full of fun with family-friendly activities! The fair will be held at the South Windsor fairgrounds. Learn more about the fair and purchase tickets here.

The 2022 North Haven Fair will also take place Thursday through Sunday! Come down to see exhibits, live music, and family-friendly events, tractor pulls, a rodeo and delicious fair food! Learn more about the fair and see their schedule here!

Looking to start the weekend with a festival of live music? The Hartbeat Music Festival will be held Friday and Saturday in Hartford at the Riverfront Plaza! Festival organizers said this year’s festival would be even bigger and better. The festival has been expanded to Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features many bands! Learn more about the event here.

Head down to New London for the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival! The festival aims to "United our Shores" by providing a family-friendly event with chances to learn and interact with military personnel and vessels, maritime services, and other industry sectors. The festival will be held at New London Waterfront Park from Friday to Sunday. Learn more about the event here.

The Bethlehem Fair will be held from Friday evening to Sunday at the Bethlehem Fairgrounds! The fair will host live music performances, a talent show, and other activities the whole family can enjoy! Learn more about the fair and see the full schedule of events here.

Pride Month may have been officially in June, but Hartford is extending the party! The Hartford Pride festival and concert will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event and concert here!

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

