Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

Festivals will be held this weekend to celebrate fall and Indigenous Peoples Day.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!

There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.

But if you're looking for that extra scare factor, click here for some trails in your area!

Kick your weekend off with some tunes at Cheney Hall's Rockin' The Blues Away concert Friday night in Manchester! The event will feature three rockin' bands: Rich Badowski Blues Band, In Deep Band, and Patty Tuite Band. The concert begins at 6 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets here.

Get ready for a zany, zazzy, Zombie Fashion Show hosted by the Town of Putnam! The best part about it is that you can participate! After opening events, zoom down the runway in your best zombie get-up for a chance to win a prize. The show is free to attend and will be held Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more here.

If a zombie fashion show is too much of a slow pace for you, then run over to the Eversource Hartford Marathon, Half Marathon, Team 26.2 Relay & Charity 5K on Saturday morning! The 13.1-mile half marathon course will return to West Hartford, the 3.1-mile Charity 5K course will run through downtown, and the Team 26.2 Relay is also returning with options for 2-5 team members to run in legs along the marathon course. Different races begin at different times. See a list of road closures here and learn more about the marathon here.

Get in the fall spirit at Riverfest at Mystic Seaport Museum! The event will be held from Saturday to Monday. Kick back with some tasty brews and delicious food at their Riverfest Beer Garden at Spouter Tavern and enjoy live music all three days! Several fishing boats and their crews will be docking with us throughout the weekend to meet visitors and talk about oyster farming and sustainable fishing. Learn more about Riverfest here.

The Walk like MADD 5K charity event will be held in Branford on Saturday. This year they are also hosting an 18-hole mini-golf tournament. The event is held in memory of Kyle Hermann, an East Haddam man killed by a drunk driver in 2018. The walk begins at 8 a.m. Learn more about the event here.

Get smelly this weekend at the 17th Annual Connecticut Garlic Festival in Bethlehem! The event will span Saturday and Sunday with cooking demonstrations, live music performances, free samples, and vendors will have all things garlicky for you to enjoy! Learn more about the event here.

Save airfare to Munich and head to New Haven to enjoy the 3rd Annual East Rock Brewing Company's Oktoberfest this Saturday! The event will feature authentic German food, live music, and of course, beer! Two sessions are available, but tickets are limited. Learn more about the event here.

Further down I-95, Mohegan Sun's Annual BrewFest will take place Saturday afternoon! Some of the most popular local breweries and distributors will be showcasing a wide variety of fan-favorite beers for tasting including Ale, Lager, Amber Lager, Sour Ale, India Pale Ale, Stout, German Ale, Dark Lager, and so much more. The event will also include amazing food and great live music entertainment. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Earth Expo and Convention Center. Learn more about the event here.

The Washington Harvest Festival will take place Sunday at River Walk Pavillion! Admission is free, and festivalgoers can enjoy fire truck rides, train rides, face painting, arts & crafts, pumpkin carving, games, and a “Where’s Waldo” Scarecrow Hunt. Learn more about the festival here.

Indigenous Peoples Day events

Take part in the 2nd Annual Harvest Festival of Native American, Indigenous, and Cross Cultures this Saturday in Hartford! The event, hosted by the Hartford Public Library, will celebrate indigenous identity and culture with live performances, music, dances, free food, vendors, and other community organizations. The event is free! Learn more here.

East Lyme's 2nd Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day will host a program Sunday in McCook Park. It will feature a presentation at 12 p.m. by historian James T. Powers on the Quinnipiac people, their history, diaspora, and the creation of a museum dedicated to their legacy. At 1 pm members of the Nehantic tribal council and noted historian, Dr. John Pfeiffer will lead a walking tour with a discussion of Nehantic history. Learn more about the event here.

Head to Mystic Seaport for their Indigenous Peoples Day activities on Monday. There you can attend a cooking demonstration with Tomaquag Museum in the Buckingham Hall House and a discussion with Silvermoon LaRose (Narragansett/Niantic), and Dr. Jason Mancini about the recently recovered autobiography of a Native American mariner, published anonymously in 1832. Learn more about the event here.

Attend events at Nowashe Village in South Windsor this Monday to learn more about the history of indigenous peoples of the area. Sample indigenous food with renowned indigenous chef, Sherry Pocknett, of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe of Cape Cod, Mass. Also see artwork and crafts, exploring history. Admission is free and the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

Halloween Trails/Events

Legends of Fear, Shelton | September 24 - November 5; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Curioporium, Hartford | September 29 - October 29; Thursday, Friday Saturday* Different events on select dates. Check website.

Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Rails to the Darkside, Connecticut Trolly Museum | September 30 - October 30 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at the Ridge, Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford | October 1 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Haunt on Eden, Southington | October 1 - October 29; Friday, Saturday

Terror at Quassy, Quassy Amusement Park | October 7 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail, New Milford | October 14 - October 22; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at Mill Hill, Norwalk | October 21 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.