Things to do around Connecticut this Easter Weekend

Egg hunts, bunnies everywhere, and all the chocolate and brunches you can eat! Here's what's happening around Connecticut this Easter Weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's a holiday weekend for many and while there will be cooler temps, there will be plenty of sunshine to help celebrate the welcoming of springtime!

Check out what you and the family can do around the state this weekend:

It's the last weekend you can bring the family to Westfarms Mall and check out Bunnyville! Located on the shopping center’s lower level in the Center Court, Bunnyville features the Hoppin’ Fresh Bakery, Hare Salon, and 24 Carrot Bank. The last stop along the adventure is an opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny and have photos taken. New to Bunnyville this year are two special events, including pet photos, Bunny Paws, and a sensory-free experience, Bunny Cares. Learn more about this event here.

Connecticut has some pretty great railroad and trolley history, so hop along one of these Easter brunch cars and get rollin'!

First is the Easter EGGspress trolley at the East Windsor Connecticut Trolley Museum! For Friday and Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be roaming the grounds and posing for pictures from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each child will receive an Easter egg with a surprise inside when they complete a scavenger hunt, make a bunny ear craft, and visit the Fire Truck Museum. Earn up to three filled eggs! Additionally, take a trolley ride operated by period-dressed motormen. Learn more about this event here.

Second is the Easter Bunny Express at the Railroad Museum of New England in Thomaston. There's no better way to celebrate the coming of spring! Climb aboard for an hour-long train ride through the beautiful Litchfield Hills as they reawaken from a cold, long winter's nap. Passengers enjoy a stop at the Bunny Patch, where children will have a chance to help rescue the Easter Bunny's duck friends! All children will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny himself and receive a chocolate-filled egg from his own collection. Learn more about this event here!

And finally, the Easter Bunny is visiting The Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven! Visits run every hour this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a trolley ride, pay a visit, and take LOTS of photos! E﻿nter a door prize drawing for spring and Easter baskets; kids get a prize when they complete our scavenger hunt! The bunny is giving out a small gift to every child, too. Space is limited. Learn more about this event here!

Easter isn't all about the bunnies, but can also be for the dogs. Check out the Bunnies and Paws event at the Lyman Orchard's Apple Barrel Farm Market on Saturday! Lyman Orchards will welcome some furry friends from Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation and Circle K Petting Farm for the event. You can also catch cute bunnies and rabbits hopping around and ready to play! They won't be the only bunny, as the Easter Bunny will also be taking pictures throughout the day. Learn more about the event here!

Get ready to run through historic Olde Mistick Village for the return of their annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday! Families can enjoy the magic and fun of the village while getting into the Easter spirit with the hunt taking place in the orchard from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Face painting will also be available at the duck pond from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! Learn more about the event here.

Other places in Connecticut are making sure you and your family are well-fed on Easter to celebrate the oncoming of spring!

First up is the Easter Brunch at the Madison Beach Hotel on Sunday! It's brunch but the times are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is a special, oceanside brunch featuring a three-course, price-fixed menu with four delicious entrée options to choose from. Learn more about the event and make reservations here.

Second, you can make a stop by the Hilton Hotel in Mystic, located on Coogan Drive, for their Easter Brunch event! You can choose from two seating times: 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Minimum table size is four people while the maximum is 12. Children under 5 years old are free! The Easter Bunny will also be making a visit to the event. Learn more about it here.

And last but certainly not least, end Easter Weekend with a delicious Easter dinner at the Copper Beech Inn in Essex! Whether you're going for an elegant afternoon or you're in the mood for a more laid-back family get-together, they are the perfect countryside location. Copper Beech Inn will be serving your favorite Easter classics such as honey-glazed ham and roast lamb chop. Learn more about the event here!

---

Of course, there are plenty of other things to do this weekend if you don't celebrate Easter or just want a break from all the Easter Bunnies hopping around town.

To see what else is happening this weekend in the state, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.