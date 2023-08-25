Family-friendly events in Connecticut this weekend, August 25-27

From a celebration of tacos to a day out about the town in Old Wethersfield, there's plenty to do in Connecticut this weekend!

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may bring some showers, but that doesn't mean there aren't fun events and things to do around the state!

If you want to get out of the house and enjoy one of the last weekends before school is back in session, here are some ideas to check out!

Fair season continues with the Brooklyn Fair! The fair will take place between Thursday and Sunday. It'll feature live music, cattle shows, tractor pulls, midway carnival rides, food vendors, and much more! The day-to-day hours vary, so check the website for more information on hours, parking, and event schedules.

This weekend will also host the 75th Annual Terryville Lions Country Fair! The fair will run from Friday to Sunday. It is the biggest fundraiser for the Terryville Lions Club. From truck pulls to live entertainment, children's activities, and even fireworks Friday night, there's something to check out at the fair! Hours vary; check the website for more information.

It's a day of fun in Old Wethersfield on Saturday as the Old Wethersfield Shopkeepers Association hosts PorchFest 2023! The event is a day full of music, vendors, yoga, shopping, food, drinks, and full of family-friendly fun! Walk through the heart of Wethersfield's historic and cultural district while enjoying beloved local businesses, colonial homes, and live music! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Happening in Manchester on Saturday is the 6th Annual Silk City Fest! The vent will take place between 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. behind Main Street in downtown Manchester at the Purnell Place parking lot (Orange Lot). Organized by the non-profit Art Füd, this free festival is a family-friendly community event with live music all day, a creative collection of artists and makers, craft beer and cider, food vendors, fun and games, interactive art and more! Learn more about the event here.

Bid farewell to summer with Naugatuck Railroad! They're partnering up with Thomaston Station and decking out its vintage train in tropical decorations for their Margaritas, Mocktails, and More event! A DJ will be at the station to keep the beats flowing and all passengers will receive a special gift and enjoy light food options. The event takes place Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here.

It's Taco Tuesday – Weekend! The Connecticut Taco Festival will happen on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Shelton. The goal of the event is to celebrate tacos and taco-lovers alike! They're also looking to find the best taco in the state, and they need your help! While at the event, vote for your favorite among the restaurants and food trucks represented. There will also be Lucha Libre wrestling, a taco-eating contest, and a Chihuahua photo contest. Learn more about the event here.

St. Jude Connecticut Network will host its 30th Annual Fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Farm Market. The Summer Music Festival will be an all-day free event featuring live music from Connecticut's best local musicians! Craft beer at the beer garden, food trucks, henna, and much more will also be featured. Learn more about the event here.

Southbury Women’s Club will again host CT Arts & Eats 2023 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southbury Town Hall! Come savor the last days of summer right in the center of town! Shop local from over 50 talented artisans from throughout Connecticut. There will be something for everyone, including fine art, homewares, woodworking, ceramics, gourmet food, apparel and accessories, fresh flowers, and everything in between! Learn more about the event here.

--

Of course, that's not all there is to do this weekend in Connecticut. Head to CT Visit for even more ideas on what to check out!

See you next weekend!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.