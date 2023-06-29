Things to do this weekend, June 30-July 2

From Fourth of July celebrations to raspberry picking to arts and crafts festivals -- here's what's happening in Connecticut this first weekend of July!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend in July, leading up to the Fourth of July celebrations! As you can imagine, there's plenty to do around the state to celebrate the holiday or just the summer!

Also, don't forget the Hartford Bonanza! It is a FREE event with food, live music, and a huge fireworks display at Bushnell Park on Sunday, July 2.

It's time for the Great Griswold Get-Together, known as the Jewett City Carnival! With free parking, a free shuttle, and free entertainment, it's a perfect opportunity to get out with the whole family! The event runs from June 29 to July 1. Thursday and Friday's times are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Saturday running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

The Niantic Lions Club will once again host a Fourth of July tradition! It's time for their Annual Arts & Crafts Show and Food Truck Court! The region's finest artists and crafters will have their wares on display for all visitors and you'll be sure to find something special! The Niantic Lions-sponsored Food Court will also feature a wide variety of food trucks. And don't forget that famous Lions Kettle Corn! The event is free with free parking as well and the event benefits Niantic Lions Club charities. The show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and also Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Nothing says summer like picking fresh, delicious fruit! This Saturday is the Lyman Orchards Raspberry Festival which celebrates the raspberry season with some fun for the whole family at the Apple Barrel Farm Market! Start your day out in Lyman Orchards fields harvesting fresh pick your own raspberries (along with blueberries and peaches), then head over to the Apple Barrel Farm Market to cool off with kids water activities, live music, silhouette portraits, petting farms, and more! Admission to the event is free! Learn more here.

July also kicks off blueberry season and Grants Berry Farm in Lisbon is celebrating all month long! The farm is open seven days a week and will offer delicious berries sold by weight. Admission is free and you can walk through the fields with your family as the experience is fun for all ages! Plan your pick-up day on their website.

Celebrate The Fourth of July early with Mystic Seaport! On Saturday, reenactors from several Connecticut and British Regiments will take over their quaint seaport town at Mystic Seaport Museum for a day. You can witness what it's like to be part of the Continental Regiment or British Regiment during these tumultuous times in American history. Learn what it was like for a British soldier to live aboard a ship during the long voyage to the colonies and hear about 18th-century medical practices from a ship’s surgeon. Join the Grand Celebration Parade at 12 p.m. as news of the signing of the Declaration of Independence reaches the seaport! Which side will you choose? Learn more about the event and see a schedule here.

It's a big weekend finish for Waterbury Pride! On Friday, prepare for Waterbury Pride's Reading in Rainbow - Kiki Ball, happening at the Courtyard by Marriott on Grand Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. This is a sober event with no alcohol permitted. The Vogue ball will have prizes and HIV testing.

For the penultimate day for Waterbury Pride Week, Saturday, there will be an Equality CT Pride Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lakewood Park Pavilion. No alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Rounding out Waterbury Pride Week is the Greater Waterbury Drag Gospel Fest from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hopeville Church! Refreshments will follow at Church Hall, provided by Hopeville Chuch. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greater Waterbury PRIDE 2024 event. Head to their Facebook page for more information on all of these events.

--

That's not all there is to do this weekend! Head to CT Visit for more ideas that you, friends, and family can all enjoy!

See you next weekend!

