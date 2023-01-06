Weekend happenings in Connecticut, Jan. 6-8

It's officially the new year and there are plenty of things to do around the state this weekend to start 2023 off on a fun note!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Happy New Year! It's the first weekend of 2023, and here are some events you, your family, and your friends can enjoy throughout the state!

Power Ride Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield is reaching for the stars with its Interstellar Night! The event is happening Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can ski, snowboard, or snow tube under neon lights! There will be a DJ and Rail Jam competition featuring cool tricks by skiers and snowboarders. Learn more about the event here.

From the mountains to the shoreline, head to the Mystic Seaport Museum this weekend for the start of its Winter Boat Cruises! Bundle up and enjoy a scenic cruise along the waterfront. The ride is 25 minutes long and features a guided tour of sights along the river. But if you can't make it this weekend, don't worry, because the rides run until Feb. 25. Learn more about the ride here.

Looking for a unique date night idea? Head to Red Lantern at Foxwoods Resort Casino, as they're hosting sushi-making classes Friday and Saturday night! The all-inclusive package for couples includes instruction from start to finish and all the tools and necessary ingredients. Book your reservation here.

If you want a laugh, head to South Farms in Morris for a stand-up comedy show with Chris Coccia! South Farms is a unique venue and the event is part of its winter comedy series and will take place in the farm's beautiful barn! The show will feature two hilarious comics, a cash bar, and delicious bites. Kick off the year with some humor! Learn more about the show, happening Friday night, here.

Continuing for the rest of January is the Dazzling L.I.F.F.E Lantern Festival at Lyman Orchards Golf Course in Middlefield! The event is held daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Marvel at over 400 illuminated lantern displays on a winding half-mile walking path. Adventure through a vibrant wonderland of animals, insects, reptiles, plant life, and more - all inspired by the 2,000-year-old Asian art of lantern making. Learn more about the event here.

Get your Disney fix this weekend at the XL Center as Disney on Ice Presents 'Let's Celebrate!' Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters! Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told. The performance runs from Jan. 5-8. Learn more about the event and book tickets here.

For more events and other activities to do this weekend, head to CT Visit.

See you next weekend and Happy New Year!

