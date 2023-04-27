Things to do in Connecticut this weekend, April 28-30

While it won't be a sunshine and warmer-than-average kind of weekend, that doesn't mean there isn't fun to be had across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of April as spring marches on! This weekend doesn't seem to be turning out to be the best in terms of weather, but that doesn't stop the countless events taking place across the state!

As the weather slowly gets warmer, all some of us can think about is getting out on the water. Head to Safe Harbor Essex Island in Essex for the 7th Connecticut Spring Boat Show! The event runs from Friday to Sunday. See power and sailboats of all sizes and talk directly with dealers and manufacturers. In addition to boats on the docks, the show will have yacht brokers, gear, artists, accessories, and service companies on the lawn while having live music all weekend long! Learn more about the event here.

April showers bring daffodil flowers, and what do daffodil flowers bring? The Meriden Daffodil Festival! Don't let the clouds of the weekend dampen this family-friendly and fun festival. Live music, shopping, delicious food, and over 600,000 daffodils await! The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Head down to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Saturday to enjoy local barbeque vendors, craft beer, live professional wrestling, and a local shopping market! It's all part of the Barbeque & Brew Festival. You can even sign up for a hot wing eating contest! Kids age 12 years old and under are free. Learn more about the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., here.

Superheroes are coming to Mystic! From Friday to Sunday, meet famous superheroes and take pictures with them for Mystic Aquarium's Super Weekend event! Be sure to get your face painted like a superhero on Friday. Then, meet Mystic Aquarium Veterinarian heroes on Saturday while they perform animal checkups. On Sunday, it's your turn to become a superhero and adopt a shelter animal during your visit to Mystic Aquarium! All weekend activities are included with general admission tickets to Mystic Aquarium. Learn more here.

It's the final few days to take advantage of Barker Character, Comic and Cartoon Museum's Free April event! Enjoy free admission for all ages at the museum. The museum is closed on Sunday, leaving Friday and Saturday to head down to Cheshire and get toony! Learn more about the event here.

Toot toot! All aboard at Essex Steam Train & Riverboat for Thomas the Tank Engine, his buddy Percy, and Sir Topham Hatt! They're here for the Day Out with Thomas, 2023 Colors Tour! This is the last weekend to visit Thomas and his friends, with the event held on Saturday and Sunday. Departure times are every 45 minutes from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. But there's even more than just riding along with Thomas, as kids can have access to the carnival rides, music, and magic shows! Learn more about the event here.

Walk together on Sunday in the 16th Annual Walk to End Homelessness, happening in New London. The walk will start and end at Parade Plaza in downtown New London. Registration begins at noon, and the walk kicks off at 1 p.m. The walk is designed to raise awareness about homelessness and support for programs. The New London Homeless Hospitality Center and Connecticut College organize the walk. All proceeds benefit the New London Homeless Hospitality Center and its guests. Learn more about the walk here.

There are also plenty of other things to do this weekend all around the state. Head to CT Visit to learn more.

See you next weekend!

