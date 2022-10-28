Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, Oct. 28-30

Looking for something spooky to do? From races to haunted trails, there's plenty to explore with the whole family!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Halloween weekend! Technically, Halloween is on Monday, however, that isn't going to stop the various Halloween events taking place around the state this weekend.

The Kid-Friendly Haunted Walk Through Petting Zoo at Flamig Farm will have its final event this weekend! The petting zoo will be open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's a little spooky but a whole lot of fun! Learn more about the event here. Event organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance due to limited parking.

Looking for a non-scary fall attraction for the family? Head to East Hampton's Pumpkintown, USA! See all the pumpkin head folk and their pets in two venues and visit the Harvest Store and Garden Center for fall-themed food and other decor. This is the last weekend you can visit Pumpkintown USA! Learn more about Pumpkintown here.

The New Britain Museum of American Art is bringing back its Halloween party for the first time in two years! This year, for the first time, the NBMAA will host TWO nights of their Museum After Dark Halloween party. The party will be held on October 28 and 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no walk-ins on the day of the event. Purchase tickets here.

It's the last weekend for the Pumpkin Passage event at Nature's Art Village in Montville! The Raptor Bay Trail has been taken over by goblins, witches, and mythical creatures, but don’t worry — the event is fun for all ages. Six different spooky experiences await visitors on almost a half-mile of trail. Learn more about the event here!

Final call for boarding at the Rails to the Darkside at the Connecticut Trolly Museum in East Windsor! During this haunted experience, ride vintage trolleys into the dark woods and listen to the tale of yesteryear. The event is only held Fridays and Saturdays. Last chance to get your tickets here!

At the Isham-Terry House in Hartford, a spooky immersive experience is open to the public. Actors perform a play scattered throughout the house, focusing on a murder mystery and the audience has to figure out who the killer is. The house is a historical landmark and has not been changed since the 1800s. Actors dress in historically accurate costumes and tell a tale of the "Women in Blue," and it's up to the audience members to uncover the clues and figure out who the murderer is. The spooky experience in the historic house is open this Friday and Saturday. Learn more about this event here.

The Mystic Seaport Museum's Jack-O-Lantern walk ends this Saturday so stroll along some of the darker portions of the museum property and enjoy the spectacle on display! Games, live music, roaring fires, and spooky guided tours will also be at the event. Wear your favorite family-friendly costume and get in the Halloween spirit! Learn more about the event here.

Lace-up your shoes for the 46th Annual Kent Pumpkin Run! The Kids Fun Run and the infamous Pumpkin Run Soup will also be making a return. The five-mile event is Kent’s largest one-day community event and travels along one of the most scenic courses in Connecticut. Learn more about the event here.

Halloween Trails/Events

Legends of Fear, Shelton | September 24 - November 5; Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Curioporium, Hartford | September 29 - October 29; Thursday, Friday Saturday* Different events on select dates. Check website.

Phantom Fall Fest, Lake Compounce | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Nightmare Acres, South Windsor | September 30 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Rails to the Darkside, Connecticut Trolly Museum | September 30 - October 30 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at the Ridge, Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort | September 30 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Evidence of Evil, Lyman Orchards | September 30 - November 6; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Trail of Terror, Wallingford | October 1 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Forsaken Lands, Goshen | October 1 - November 5; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Haunt on Eden, Southington | October 1 - October 29; Friday, Saturday

Terror at Quassy, Quassy Amusement Park | October 7 - October 30; Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Scarrybrooke Park Haunted Trail, New Milford | October 14 - October 22; Friday, Saturday.

Haunting at Mill Hill, Norwalk | October 21 - October 29; Friday, Saturday.

See you next weekend!

