Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

There are plenty of holiday events taking place across the state this weekend that the whole family can take part in!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut is watching the chance for snow, but it won't get in the way of any weekend plans you have! If you're looking for something to do ahead of the holidays, check out these festivals, fairs, and other events happening across the state this weekend!

For more holiday events lasting throughout the month, head here.

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Olde Mistick Village. Beginning Friday, come stroll through walkways brilliantly lit by thousands of luminaries. With live entertainment and complimentary treats in the Meeting House, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy! Learn more about the event here.

That's not the only holiday event to visit in Mystic! A Mystic holiday tradition that is not to be missed, the annual Festival of Lights celebration will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mystic Aquarium. The aquarium said they will grant free entry with the donation of a non-perishable food item (in lieu of a food item, cash donations will also be accepted for entry). Aquarium visitors will enjoy the cheer of holiday lights and sounds, community performances, diving elves, a visit from New England Dairy Bar, and more! Learn more here.

In the Rowayton section of Norwalk, Shakespeare on the Sound presents their 4th Annual "A Christmas Carol" at the Rowayton Community Center. The show will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include cocktails. Proceeds from the shows will fund a new sound system for our summer show and educational tours, programs for underserved communities, and their summer show, "As You Like It." Learn more about the show here.

Join the town of Washington for their annual Annual Holiday in the Depot on Friday! The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Memorial Town Hall. Admission is free! The evening will begin with the lighting of the town's tree, followed by Santa arriving by horse and wagon. The event will feature Christmas carols, shops for holiday shopping, cider and holiday treats. Learn more about the event here!

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage continues its 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled "Holiday on Broadway." The series brings four award-winning cabaret artists to Norwalk for performances featuring holiday hits, Broadway classics, and more! The show runs from Friday to December 18. Learn more about the show here!

Come see some holiday vendors at the Town of Cromwell Farmers Market on Saturday! Maybe you'll even discover something new you enjoy or a unique holiday gift. Food, drinks and other goodies will be available at the farmers market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more about the event here.

Suit up in your favorite holiday jammies and head down to the Apple Barrel Farm Market at Lyman Orchards for their Jammies, Cocoa & Carols event! The event features free activities, including letters to Santa and sweet treat tastings. A hot cocoa bar will also be available, as well as pet photos with Santa, a brass ensemble, and caroling! The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

This Saturday and Sunday, join the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus for some “Holiday Hijinx!” The HGMC will perform many holiday favorites as well as a one-act musical comedy, “who dun it” mystery. “Holiday Hijinx!” is a play about a chorus during a dress rehearsal for their holiday show. However, things keep going wrong. Who keeps sabotaging the rehearsal and why? The show runs Saturday at 2 p.m. and then again at 8 p.m. and Sunday's show begins at 3 p.m. Learn more about the event here.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.