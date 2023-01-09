Weekend happenings in Connecticut, Sept. 1-4 | Labor Day Weekend

It's Labor Day Weekend and there's plenty to do in Connecticut to enjoy the outdoors and end of summer!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Labor Day Weekend and the unofficial start to autumn! But, despite that, it'll still feel summery outside heading into Labor Day and there are plenty of events to check out this weekend to enjoy the fine weather.

From Sept. 2 to Nov. 5, head to Lyman Orchards in Middlefield for "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" themed corn maze! The maze officially opens Saturday at 10 a.m., and it'll be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In the maze, you'll learn how "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" story came to be, how it has influenced pop culture, and you'll even learn about the history of other popular fairytales! Learn more about the maze here.

Once you're done with the maze, head on over to the Corn Maze and Cider Donut Festival happening on Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy live music, free food tastings at the Apple Barrel Farm Market, horse-drawn hayrides, face painting and more! Eat your way through the weekend starting with breakfast sandwiches at the Apple Barrel until 11 a.m., fresh roasted nuts, food trucks, apple crisp and pumpkin spice popcorn from Jeff's Kettle Corn, and a great lunch menu at the Apple Barrel Farm Market Deli. Learn more about the festival here!

Happening Saturday is the 78th Annual Colebrook Fair and Cardboard Regatta! Enjoy tasty food, a car and motorcycle show, a pet show, frog jumping, life music, a scavenger hunt, and the cardboard boat regatta! It's a fair that the whole family can find fun at, and admission is free! The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the regatta from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the fair here.

It's also the weekend of the 110th Annual Goshen Fair! Goshen is a major agricultural fair with livestock judging, draft horse and oxen pulls, a woodcutting competition, truck pulls, live entertainment, delicious food and fun rides, and more activities for the whole family, including a hay bale doss, apple fritter eating contest, and a skillet throwing contest! The fair runs Saturday and Sunday and general admission is $10. Learn more about the event here.

Grab your pumpkin spice latte and a good book from the 62nd Annual Mark Twain Book Fair this weekend in Redding! There will be over 65,000 books (and more) organized in 75 categories. The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in all of New England. Highlights this year include multiple foreign language books, an extensive children's section, an assortment of music and play scripts, large collections in transportation, intelligence, knitting and more! The event runs Friday to Monday. Other than the first hour on Friday, admission is free! Learn more here.

For this month, head to The Farm in Woodbury for their Yoga Amongst the Fall Fields event! Experience yoga outdoors in their large airy tent that faces the fields of pumpkins, corn, and soon the autumnal foliage that's already starting. The field is yours to walk before or after class. Only 20 tickets per class. Learn more about the event here.

That's not all there is to do at The Farm! Also starting this weekend to the end of October, try out their "Escape to the Caribbean" Corn Maze! It's a labyrinth that has been designed with an island paradise in mind. Each of the pathways has been expertly etched through the towering corn. Which way will you choose to go as you wind your way through palm trees, a sandy beach, a sea turtle, a sailboat, and a large sun setting over the ocean? As you make your way through, you'll also go on a fact-finding treasure hunt which is both fun and educational. You will encounter crayon etchings, word games and trivia questions. You can work as a team or by yourself to solve your game sheet. Learn more about the event here.

It's the grand opening if this year's Connecticut Renaissance Faire and this weekend is Royal Family & Market weekend! The Royal Family part of the weekend focuses on your extended family, giving your pets a chance to shine with costume contests, tricks, and games to enrich their visit! Also, shop a themed artisan marketplace, where you can earn complimentary General Admission tickets to return to the Faire. Learn more about the event here.

Of course, this isn't all there is to do this weekend in Connecticut. For more ideas, head to CT Visit!

See you next weekend, and Happy Labor Day!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.